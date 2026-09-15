82-year-old Willie Murphy, who punished a burglar who broke into her home, has captured everyone's attention

In New York, 82-year-old Willie Murphy became an internet sensation after fighting off a man who broke into her home. The intruder tried to get the door opened by pretending to be sick, but the elderly woman did not believe his words.

The incident occurred at night when a man knocked on Murphy's door, pretending to be ill and asking to call an ambulance. Suspicious, the woman did not open the door.

Shortly after, the man broke down the door and forced his way into the house.

However, the intruder did not encounter an ordinary elderly woman, but an 82-year-old bodybuilder who regularly exercises.

Murphy used household items to fight off the intruder and held him until the police arrived.

According to reports, she can lift weights of up to 102 kilograms. After the police arrived, the injured suspect was taken to the hospital. Giving an interview after the incident, the 82-year-old woman calmly explained the situation and delivered a short and memorable sentence:

"He picked the wrong house."