42-year-old former imam found to have been under the influence of narcotics while teaching religious classes to children

·3·Society
42-year-old former imam found to have been under the influence of narcotics while teaching religious classes to children

It was reported that a 42-year-old former imam taught religious lessons to minors at his home, and it was revealed that he conducted some of the sessions under the influence of drugs. The man allegedly charged each child 100 dollars for the lessons.

Law enforcement agencies conducted a search of his home. Opium and marijuana were found during the search.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that the man conducted some classes after consuming narcotic substances.

The fact that a person educating minors was in such a condition has raised serious questions.

According to reports, the 42-year-old man previously worked as an imam. Later, he began giving religious lessons to minor children at his home.

It is stated that he collected 100 dollars for lessons from each student.

42-year-old imamclasses for minorsnarcotic substancereligious lessons
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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