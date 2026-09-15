Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated their daughter's 1st birthday: her name also continued the tradition

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky celebrated the first birthday of the youngest child in their family — their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers. The baby girl was born in 2025, becoming the famous couple's third child.

Although Rocki is the couple's first daughter, her name did not deviate from the family's tradition set by their previous children.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's two older sons — RZA and Riot Rose — also have names starting with the letter "R".

The couple continued the family tradition by choosing a name starting with the letter "R" for their third child as well. With the birth of Rocki, the "R" letter tradition in Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's family continued once more. The little girl's first birthday became a particularly joyous date for the family.