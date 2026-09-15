A completely unique style from Maryam Tillayeva: The premiere of a new music video titled "Shakar" has been announced! (video)

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A completely unique style from Maryam Tillayeva: The premiere of a new music video titled "Shakar" has been announced! (video)

Instablogger Maryam Tillayeva caught the attention of fans on social media with her new look. As it turned out, the videos circulating on the internet were taken from the filming process of her upcoming music video for the song "Shakar".

In the footage from the music video shoot, Maryam Tillayeva can be seen in various personas. This time, the blogger did not limit herself to just a modern style.

"Shakar" is one of Maryam Tillayeva's new creative projects.

The videos leaked from the shooting process have further increased interest in her new song. The new track is expected to premiere on September 25. It is reported that the music video will feature both modern and historical looks of Maryam. Recall that Maryam Tillayeva previously performed a duet with rapper Massa and presented this creative work to her fans.

Now, the blogger's new song and music video "Shakar" are eagerly awaited by fans.

Maryam TillayevaShakarMassa
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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