A $15 million Chinese miracle in Olmalyq: a modern "Ecopark" to rise

·50·Uzbekistan
A $15 million Chinese miracle in Olmalyq: a modern "Ecopark" to rise

A major step has been taken in Olmalyq, one of the largest industrial centers of Tashkent region, to radically improve the urban ecological environment and create a modern recreation area for the residents. Following successful negotiations between the city's mayor Barhayot Meliyev and representatives of the influential Chinese company "Haocheng Industry Group", an agreement was reached to build a multi-sectoral tourism and cultural recreation complex — an "Ecopark" — in the "Kamalak" neighborhood of the city. This large-scale initiative will be implemented entirely through direct foreign investments, with nearly $15 million allocated to the project.

Most notably, the Chinese partners, who serve as the project's investors, possess vast international experience in full financing and construction of energy and infrastructure facilities (EPC+F) and have already successfully completed major projects in Australia, China, and Indonesia. The company is currently working on strategic facilities in Uzbekistan worth over $420 million, including the "New Tashkent" master plan and the Syrdarya Thermal Power Plant. So, what amenities will this $15 million green complex include, how will Olmalyq's ecological environment change, and how will ecotourism develop in the industrial city?

"A $15 million investment": The new area in "Kamalak" neighborhood

Key details of the ecotourism complex to be erected in Olmalyq:

  • Green zone in "Kamalak" district: The "Ecopark" project will be located in the densely populated "Kamalak" neighborhood of the city, having a direct positive impact on the environment;

  • $15 million in direct investment: Following the conclusion of negotiations, the Chinese investors will inject nearly $15 million in direct funds into the construction of this park;

  • Cultural and ecological center: The project aims not only to sharply expand green areas, but also to create modern cultural recreation, children's playgrounds, and tourism infrastructure.

A <img width=

"Haocheng Industry Group": International experience from Australia to Tashkent

The potential and prestige of the investor bringing the project to life:

  • Success in the EPC+F format: The company is globally recognized for fully financing and constructing energy and infrastructure networks at its own expense (the EPC+F model);

  • Major projects worldwide: The corporation has successfully built a number of huge strategic facilities in Australia, China, and Indonesia;

  • $420 million portfolio in Uzbekistan: Currently, the company is actively participating in two major megaprojects in our country with a total value of over $420 million — the construction of "New Tashkent" and the modernization of the Syrdarya TPP.

A green breath for the industrial city: Improvement of the ecological environment

Expected outcomes for the residents of Olmalyq and the tourism sector:

  • Clean air and ecological balance: For Olmalyq, where the mining and metallurgical industry is developed, this large-scale green area will play a key role in softening the urban microclimate and improving air quality;

  • New jobs: Hundreds of new jobs will be created in the service sector during the construction phase of the park and after its launch;

  • Boost to domestic tourism: The modern "Ecopark" will become a new popular destination for family recreation not only for residents of Olmalyq, but also for people from neighboring districts and the capital.

This modern recreation spot being built in Olmalyq is practical proof of the reforms being carried out to transform Uzbekistan's industrial cities into green and eco-friendly areas.

In your opinion, how much will the construction of such massive "Ecoparks" worth $15 million in large industrial cities like Olmalyq affect public health and regional ecology? In which other industrialized cities of Tashkent region do you think it is necessary to increase similar green areas? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this important article dedicated to the ecological future of Olmalyq with all your fellow region residents and loved ones!

OlmalyqEcoparkHaocheng Industry GroupKamalak
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Two streets in central Tashkent to be closed on September 16Two streets in central Tashkent to be closed on September 16Yesterday, 22:20Saida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirementsSaida Mirziyoyeva meets with urbanists and major developers: New strict requirementsYesterday, 22:17Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Uzbek students and scientists in Seoul (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Uzbek students and scientists in Seoul (video)Yesterday, 22:07Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of South Korea gathered representatives of 300 business giantsShavkat Mirziyoyev and the Prime Minister of South Korea gathered representatives of 300 business giantsYesterday, 21:57Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea (video)Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea (video)Yesterday, 21:51Will the retirement age be increased? A draft of major changes to the pension system has been announcedWill the retirement age be increased? A draft of major changes to the pension system has been announcedYesterday, 21:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?