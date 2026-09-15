A $15 million Chinese miracle in Olmalyq: a modern "Ecopark" to rise

A major step has been taken in Olmalyq, one of the largest industrial centers of Tashkent region, to radically improve the urban ecological environment and create a modern recreation area for the residents. Following successful negotiations between the city's mayor Barhayot Meliyev and representatives of the influential Chinese company "Haocheng Industry Group", an agreement was reached to build a multi-sectoral tourism and cultural recreation complex — an "Ecopark" — in the "Kamalak" neighborhood of the city. This large-scale initiative will be implemented entirely through direct foreign investments, with nearly $15 million allocated to the project.

Most notably, the Chinese partners, who serve as the project's investors, possess vast international experience in full financing and construction of energy and infrastructure facilities (EPC+F) and have already successfully completed major projects in Australia, China, and Indonesia. The company is currently working on strategic facilities in Uzbekistan worth over $420 million, including the "New Tashkent" master plan and the Syrdarya Thermal Power Plant. So, what amenities will this $15 million green complex include, how will Olmalyq's ecological environment change, and how will ecotourism develop in the industrial city?

"A $15 million investment": The new area in "Kamalak" neighborhood

Key details of the ecotourism complex to be erected in Olmalyq:

Green zone in "Kamalak" district: The "Ecopark" project will be located in the densely populated "Kamalak" neighborhood of the city, having a direct positive impact on the environment;

$15 million in direct investment: Following the conclusion of negotiations, the Chinese investors will inject nearly $15 million in direct funds into the construction of this park;

Cultural and ecological center: The project aims not only to sharply expand green areas, but also to create modern cultural recreation, children's playgrounds, and tourism infrastructure.

"Haocheng Industry Group": International experience from Australia to Tashkent

The potential and prestige of the investor bringing the project to life:

Success in the EPC+F format: The company is globally recognized for fully financing and constructing energy and infrastructure networks at its own expense (the EPC+F model);

Major projects worldwide: The corporation has successfully built a number of huge strategic facilities in Australia, China, and Indonesia;

$420 million portfolio in Uzbekistan: Currently, the company is actively participating in two major megaprojects in our country with a total value of over $420 million — the construction of "New Tashkent" and the modernization of the Syrdarya TPP.

A green breath for the industrial city: Improvement of the ecological environment

Expected outcomes for the residents of Olmalyq and the tourism sector:

Clean air and ecological balance: For Olmalyq, where the mining and metallurgical industry is developed, this large-scale green area will play a key role in softening the urban microclimate and improving air quality;

New jobs: Hundreds of new jobs will be created in the service sector during the construction phase of the park and after its launch;

Boost to domestic tourism: The modern "Ecopark" will become a new popular destination for family recreation not only for residents of Olmalyq, but also for people from neighboring districts and the capital.

This modern recreation spot being built in Olmalyq is practical proof of the reforms being carried out to transform Uzbekistan's industrial cities into green and eco-friendly areas.

In your opinion, how much will the construction of such massive "Ecoparks" worth $15 million in large industrial cities like Olmalyq affect public health and regional ecology? In which other industrialized cities of Tashkent region do you think it is necessary to increase similar green areas? Leave your feedback in the comments and share this important article dedicated to the ecological future of Olmalyq with all your fellow region residents and loved ones!