Terrifying assessments are being made by the most experienced representatives of world diplomacy regarding the bloody armed conflict that has been ongoing in Eastern Europe for years. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit, made an unexpected and sharp statement regarding the current character of military operations in Ukraine. The top Turkish diplomat stated that the situation at the front is no longer simply a "war of attrition" aimed at exhausting the parties' resources, but has turned into a war of mass destruction and annihilation (voyna na unichtojeniye). Emphasizing that the scale of escalation is expanding day by day, Fidan called for an immediate halt to the fighting to prevent global catastrophes and the spread of the war to other regions.

At the same time, the head of Kyiv's diplomacy, Andrii Sybiha, revealed that the Ukrainian side is ready to hold a direct meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin on Turkish soil, and that these negotiations could serve to stop the war. So why is Ankara's top diplomat sounding the alarm about a new catastrophic phase of the war, can Turkey once again become the center of peace negotiations, and when might the historic meeting between Putin and Zelensky take place?

"It has turned into a war of annihilation": Hakan Fidan's grim assessment

The urgent warning issued by the head of Turkey's foreign policy department from Baku:

The "attrition" phase is over: "The war of attrition in Ukraine has now turned into a full-scale war of destruction and annihilation," Hakan Fidan noted;

No untargeted areas left: The minister noted that to date, not a single safe zone remains unimpacted by military strikes, and the number of civilian casualties is steadily increasing;

Threat of a global catastrophe: According to Fidan, if military operations are not halted, the scale of the conflict may grow exponentially over time and spread to other neighboring states and regions.

The Turkish platform and Ankara's primary mediation mission

Erdogan team's peace formula and international initiatives:

Immediate ceasefire call: To prevent new catastrophes, Turkey is urging all parties to immediately lay down their arms and return to the negotiating table;

Equal dialogue with both sides: Ankara is actively utilizing its mediation potential as the only NATO country maintaining direct contact with both Moscow and Kyiv;

Black Sea security: Turkey expresses its readiness to take the leading role in maintaining regional security and restoring humanitarian corridors.

Zelensky and Putin meeting: Ukraine has given its consent

Kyiv's position and potential negotiation conditions:

Face-to-face dialogue in Turkey: Following negotiations with Hakan Fidan in July, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv is fully prepared for Zelensky and Putin to meet in Turkey;

Expected main outcome: The head of Ukrainian diplomacy noted that a formal ceasefire agreement in the war could be reached following a face-to-face encounter between the two state leaders;

Thawing of diplomatic ice: If Turkey manages to bring the parties around the same table, it will be the greatest success in diplomatically ending the war since the 2022 Istanbul talks.

This firm and grave statement made by Hakan Fidan from Baku served as a serious signal reminding the world community that this war is leading not only the two countries, but the entire continent toward disaster.

In your opinion, how accurately do Hakan Fidan's words that "the war has entered the annihilation phase" reflect the real situation at the front? Can a direct meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Vladimir Putin take place in the near future under Turkey's mediation and lead to the cessation of the war? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important diplomatic analysis regarding global security with all your friends and loved ones!