A true sensation and dramatic event unfolded in the AFC Champions League. Saudi Arabia's star-studded giant Al Nassr suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against UAE's Al Ain in the group stage of the continent's premier tournament. However, even hotter events than the horrific scoreline on the pitch took place at the post-match official press conference. Head coach Ange Postecoglou engaged in a fierce verbal battle face-to-face with a local journalist who hurled harsh accusations at Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and blamed him for "not helping the team."

Taking all the blame and responsibility for the defeat upon himself, the Greek-Australian specialist firmly stated that he would not allow the reputation of a living football legend, who serves as an example to the entire world, to be dragged through the mud. When the journalist repeated that Ronaldo "did nothing" in this match, Postecoglou ran out of patience and retorted sharply: "You watched a completely different game!"

So, who is actually to blame for the 4-0 defeat, why was Ronaldo not in full fitness, and can Postecoglou's courageous defense save Al Nassr from an internal crisis?

"The fault lies not with the players, but with me!": Postecoglou's clash with the journalist

Main details of the dramatic dialogue that took place at the press conference:

Argument over preparation: When the journalist claimed that the team was poorly prepared for the match, the head coach replied: "You say we were poorly prepared, but that is not true. Be honest. This is my responsibility. Maybe I didn't do my job to the required standard, but don't say things like that about the preparation";

Taking responsibility: Postecoglou shouldered the full burden of the defeat, expressing readiness to accept all criticism as a coach, but made it clear he would not allow his players—who gave their all on the pitch—to be condemned;

High class of the players: The coach emphasized that the players have a strong character, gave everything they had for the victory, and the problem does not lie in their skill.

"He is an example for everyone!": Defending Ronaldo and the truth

The coach's passionate remarks in defense of Cristiano Ronaldo:

"He has already scored 3 goals": Reminding the journalist of Ronaldo's prolific form at the start of the season, the specialist noted that the forward had scored three goals in previous matches and had good scoring opportunities in this game as well;

Limited training factor: It was revealed that Ronaldo's opportunity to participate in full preparation sessions ahead of this match was limited, yet he still tried to show leadership on the pitch;

Respect for a great career: "You shouldn't speak like that about a person who is an example to everyone. You need to be careful when commenting on people who have made any sacrifice to continue their career," demanded the coach, calling for respect toward a great figure in football history;

"You watched a different game!": When the journalist once again accused the Portuguese star of disappearing on the pitch, the specialist ended the argument with this sarcastic and sharp phrase.

The 4-0 blow and Al Nassr's prospects: Crisis or a lesson?

Analytical conclusions behind the defeat:

Al Ain's flawless tactics: The UAE club ruthlessly punished the Saudi side's defensive gaps, proving once again that they are a main contender for the Asian championship;

Coach and star solidarity: Postecoglou shielding his star Ronaldo like a shield from journalists' attacks in any difficult situation is expected to further strengthen trust in the coach within the dressing room;

Upcoming test: Following the heavy 4-0 defeat, Al Nassr must immediately draw conclusions, recover lost points in subsequent rounds, and redeem themselves before the fans.

Ange Postecoglou's courageous statement demonstrated that in modern football, a coach must not only be a tactician, but also a true leader who protects his teammates and legends like Cristiano Ronaldo from unfair pressure.

In your opinion, who is more to blame for Al Nassr's 4-0 crushing defeat — Ange Postecoglou for failing to choose the right tactics, or the stars who failed to show themselves on the pitch, including Ronaldo? Do you think the coach's sharp response to the journalist and his defense of Ronaldo were correct? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis of the Asian football conflict with all football fans and Ronaldo enthusiasts!