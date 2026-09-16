Saudi F-15 fighter jet shot down: Houthis destroy million-dollar aircraft

The military confrontation in the Middle East has entered an even more dangerous and intense phase. The armed forces of Yemen's Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement officially announced that they successfully shot down a US-made F-15 fighter jet belonging to the Royal Saudi Air Force in the skies over the strategic Marib province in the central part of the country. Yahya Saria, the official military spokesman of the movement, stated in his declaration that this multi-million-dollar combat aircraft was accurately targeted using a Houthi "locally manufactured anti-aircraft missile."

Shortly afterward, on September 16, exclusive video footage and photographs showing the wreckage of the downed aircraft spread across social media and the movement's official media channels. The footage clearly shows the fighter jet crashing into a desert area and completely burning to ashes, with fragments of Saudi Arabia's state symbol — the green flag and emblem — visible on its tail, while armed fighters celebrate the victory near the wreckage.

So, what weapon did the Houthis use to shoot down modern American aviation, how will Saudi officials react to this loss, and how will this strike change the balance of war in the region?

"The F-15 reduced to ashes and traces of the flag": Details of the distributed footage

Key details from the video and photos published on September 16:

Ruins in the Marib desert: The images show scattered and completely blackened fuselage and engine parts of the aircraft resulting from a dual strike and violent crash;

Visibility of Saudi symbols: The official insignia and green-toned mark of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remain clearly preserved on the fallen vertical tail stabilizer (tail fin);

Fighters' cries of victory: A group of Houthi fighters in military uniforms, holding Kalashnikov assault rifles and machine guns, climbed onto the burned-out wings and structures of the plane to celebrate the successful operation;

"Ansar Allah" media logo: The presence of the official military media wing of the movement ("الإعلام الحربي اليمني") under the video frames confirms the authenticity of the footage.

Yahya Saria's statement and the secret of the "local missile"

Official commentary provided by the Houthi command:

Urgent message on Telegram: Movement spokesman Yahya Saria stated: "The Yemeni armed forces have managed to shoot down a Saudi F-15 fighter jet in the skies of Marib province";

Local air defense system: According to Saria, the target was hit not by imported weapons, but by a new-generation anti-aircraft missile modernized by Yemeni engineers and domestically produced;

Fate of the pilots remains unknown: Whether the fighter crew managed to escape via ejection or perished has not yet been officially detailed by either side.

Vulnerability of the American fighter and a strategic blow to Saudi Arabia

Geopolitical significance of this event in the Middle East:

A blow to the F-15 legend: The crash of the American McDonnell Douglas / Boeing F-15 aircraft, considered one of the most reliable and expensive heavy fighters in the world, proves that the Houthi air defense capability has significantly increased;

Dominance in the Marib direction: The destruction of such a fighter on the frontline over the oil- and gas-rich Marib region serves as a strong obstacle to coalition airstrikes;

A new phase of armed conflict: At a time when behind-the-scenes diplomatic negotiations are taking place, the shooting down of million-dollar equipment on the actual frontline shows that military operations continue ruthlessly.

This video and official statement regarding the Saudi F-15 fighter jet demonstrate once again that the skies in the war in Yemen are no longer safe for the coalition.

In your opinion, can the Houthis shooting down a US-made F-15 fighter with a local missile completely change the balance of air combat in the Middle East, or is this merely a tactical coincidence? How might Saudi Arabia retaliate against the losses of its aviation? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this sensational military event in the region with all politics and military analysis enthusiasts!