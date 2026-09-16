Successful launch from Baikonur: "Soyuz-2.1b" rocket takes off with over 2.4 tons of cargo

·1·World
Successful launch from Baikonur: "Soyuz-2.1b" rocket takes off with over 2.4 tons of cargo

Another important and successful launch took place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, planet Earth's main space gateway. Today, on September 16, the "Soyuz-2.1b" carrier rocket successfully launched the "Progress MS-35" cargo spacecraft into orbit. Flying along the designated trajectory, the space freighter headed toward the International Space Station (ISS). "Progress MS-35" will deliver over 2.4 tons of vital cargo for the international crew serving on board the station: among them are fuel to replenish the station, clean drinking water, oxygen to enrich the atmosphere, fresh food, medicines, and anti-weightlessness aids.

However, the most notable aspect of this mission was the delivery of the "Teledroid" experimental system designed to control android robots in open space, as well as unique scientific laboratory equipment such as "Vampir", "Virtual", and "Biopolymer" for studying the secrets of the universe. At present, 7 astronauts from the Russian, US, and European space agencies are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the new cargo caravan at the station.

So, how will the "Teledroid" robot be able to replace humans in space, what is hidden behind the "Vampir" research, and how is international cooperation in space continuing?

"2.4 tons of the breath of life to space": What does the onboard cargo consist of?

The main supplies being delivered to the station via the "Progress MS-35" spacecraft:

  • Fuel and air resources: Systems for maintaining the ISS orbit and refueling the station, as well as additional oxygen reserves necessary for the station's atmosphere;

  • Water and fresh supplies: Specially prepared drinking water for cosmonauts, canned goods, and fresh foods rich in vitamins;

  • Sanitation and medical supplies: Personal hygiene equipment, emergency medical aid preparations, and special physical aids protecting the human body from the effects of weightlessness;

  • Sinking of the old spacecraft in the ocean: For reference, the previous "Progress MS-33" spacecraft undocked from the ISS on September 7 and was routinely sunk in a safe, unnavigated part of the Pacific Ocean, while "Progress MS-34" is currently continuing service at the station.

"The robot in open space and the secret of 'Vampir'": New scientific laboratory on board

Advanced scientific experiments to be carried out within the framework of the expedition:

  • "Teledroid" experimental workstation: A special technological complex allowing cosmonauts to directly control android robots outside from inside the station without going out into open space;

  • "Vampir" and "Biopolymer" programs: Special testing devices aimed at synthesizing unique crystals and new types of biomaterials in weightlessness conditions;

  • Large-scale research: The spacecraft is also delivering high-precision sensors and devices intended for the scientific programs "Gazoanalizator-FS", "Virtual", "Uragan", and "Separatsiya".

7 heroes on the ISS: Who is waiting on board?

The international crew currently serving 400 km above the Earth:

  • Russian cosmonauts: Pyotr Dubrov, Anna Kikina, and Andrey Fedyayev;

  • American (NASA) astronauts: Jessica Meir, Jack Hathaway, and Anil Menon;

  • Representative of the European Space Agency (ESA): French female astronaut Sophie Adenot;

  • Solidarity despite conflicts on Earth: Despite geopolitical conflicts, the international crew in the expanses of space operates as a single family for the sake of science and the future of humanity.

The successful launch of the "Soyuz-2.1b" rocket from the expanses of Baikonur once again demonstrated that humanity's scientific march toward conquering space will not stop under any circumstances.

In your opinion, is it a correct decision in the future to fully entrust heavy and dangerous tasks outside the International Space Station to robots like "Teledroid", restricting cosmonauts from spacewalks? How do you assess such international friendship and cooperation on the ISS at a time when political tensions on Earth are intensifying? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of this next historic flight to space with all science and space enthusiasts!

Progress MS-35TeledroidVampirInternational Space Station
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Saudi F-15 fighter jet shot down: Houthis destroy million-dollar aircraftSaudi F-15 fighter jet shot down: Houthis destroy million-dollar aircraftToday, 22:39«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreement«Ultra-secret talks in Oman!»: USA and Houthis reach a secret agreementToday, 22:33For the first time in history, youth without higher education are finding jobs easier than degree holdersFor the first time in history, youth without higher education are finding jobs easier than degree holdersToday, 21:16Bride adorned with 52 kilograms of gold at her wedding in detention testifies against her husbandBride adorned with 52 kilograms of gold at her wedding in detention testifies against her husbandToday, 19:21A tumor mistaken for a simple pimple diagnosed mysteriously 19 years laterA tumor mistaken for a simple pimple diagnosed mysteriously 19 years laterToday, 19:02Payment declined: customer smashes $9,000 worth of winePayment declined: customer smashes $9,000 worth of wineToday, 18:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Mysterious jellyfish-like object appears on Mars
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer
Does the Doomsday Fish Really Exist? Scientists Answer