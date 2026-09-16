Uzbekistan wins on all fronts at the 46th Chess Olympiad

On the ancient and ever-youthful soil of Samarkand, the planet's most prestigious battle of minds — the 46th Chess Olympiad has officially and solemnly started. From the very first day when thousands of grandmasters from over 190 countries of the world entered the struggle for the main prize — the championship trophy, all teams defending the honor of host Uzbekistan recorded truly sensational and flawless results. All six of our participating men's and women's national teams achieved confident and major victories over their opponents in the 1st round, reaching a 100 percent absolute indicator.

In particular, the main men's team captained by Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Jamaica, and the main women's team led by Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova defeated Trinidad and Tobago with a score of 4:0. Our second and third youth squads also left no chance for the teams of the African and Asian continents, starting the historic match in Samarkand with a triumph.

So, with what tactics did our chess players defeat their opponents in the first-round matches, what skills did our young talents demonstrate, and can the Samarkand Olympiad present our national chess with another historic gold?

Men's match: 4:0, 3:1 and 3.5:0.5 — Jamaica, Afghanistan and Mali defeated

Heroic results of our men's national teams in the 1st round:

Uzbekistan (Team 1) 4:0 Jamaica: Our main squad did not give the representatives of the Caribbean even a point, let alone a draw — Nodirbek Abdusattorov defeated Christie Joshua, Nodirbek Yakubboev defeated Gleaves Rahim, Shamsiddin Vohidov defeated Shaw Jaden, and Muhiddin Madaminov defeated Brown Akim, starting the tournament with maximum points;

Uzbekistan (Team 2) 3:1 Afghanistan: In our second squad, Abdumalik Abdisalimov, Muhammadzohid Suyarov and Ortiq Nigmatov won their games, bringing a confident 3 points to the team (only Humoyun Begmuratov lost);

Uzbekistan (Team 3) 3.5:0.5 Mali: Our third team consisting of youths utterly defeated the Africans — while Saidakbar Saydaliyev played a draw, Olmos Rahmatullayev, Muhammadali Abdurahmonov and Asrorjon Omonov brought their opponents to a beautiful checkmate position.

Women's match: Two "clean" 4:0 victories and full domination from our girls

Important details of the matches in the women's league:

Uzbekistan (Team 1) 4:0 Trinidad and Tobago: Our main women's team demonstrated its class — Gulruhbegim Tohirjonova, Umida Omonova, Nilufarxon Imomqoziyeva and Guldona Karimova won on all boards, recording an absolute score of 4:0;

Uzbekistan (Team 2) 3:1 Togo: In the second squad, Madinabonu Khalilova, Asal Salimova and Mumtozbegim Mansurova achieved confident victories (while Marjona Malikova lost her match);

Uzbekistan (Team 3) 4:0 Tanzania: Our third girls' national team showed no mercy to the opponent — Zilola Aktamova, Maftuna Bobomurodova, Shohina Ahmedova and Barchinoy Shakirjonova defeated their opponents, finishing the 1st round with a score of 4:0.

Historic tournament in Samarkand: 100 percent indicator and a step towards gold

Experts' preliminary conclusions based on the results of the 1st round:

Absolute victory of the first round: The equal victories of all six national teams entered in the Samarkand Olympiad in the 1st round demonstrated how wide our preparation and reserve strength are as hosts;

Status of the chess capital: Following the historic championship at the Chennai Olympiad, at the 46th Olympiad taking place on its home soil, Uzbek chess is taking the lead as the most powerful elite in the world;

Stronger opponents in the next rounds: After the easy and major victories in the 1st round, much more serious and renowned national teams await our grandmasters in the 2nd round according to the Swiss system.

This World Chess Olympiad, which began under the sky of Samarkand, clearly proved that the new golden age of Uzbek chess is ready to conquer even higher peaks.

In your opinion, can our men's national team led by Nodirbek Abdusattorov raise the main championship trophy above their heads again at the 46th World Chess Olympiad taking place in Samarkand? Are our girls also capable of taking prize-winning places in this Olympiad? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this historic victorious start of Uzbek sports with all chess fans and compatriots with pride!