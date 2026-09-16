Following the tensions in the Middle East, the scale of the catastrophic damage inflicted on the military infrastructure of the United States in the region has been revealed. As reported on the air of the influential American TV channel "CBS News", the destruction caused by Iranian missile and drone strikes at US strategic military bases is estimated at least 5 billion dollars. Exclusive photographs provided by active-duty American soldiers and officers who wished to remain anonymous showed what a huge truth Pentagon's official reports had hidden from the public.

At the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, the valuable E-3 Sentry (AWACS) long-range radar surveillance aircraft was hit directly in the tail section and burned down, while at the vital land base "Camp Buehring" in Kuwait, barracks and heavy equipment were reduced to ashes. A classified report submitted to Congress by the Pentagon Inspector General acknowledged that nearly 60 aircraft and hundreds of strategic buildings were disabled. Frontline soldiers, fiercely criticizing the Washington leadership, in particular Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, openly revolted, saying: "We are closing our eyes and taking punches to the face, we cannot protect our bases."

So why did the Pentagon try to hide the $5 billion loss, which countries' bases were struck, and why was the American army's air defense powerless?

"Smashed AWACS and burned bases": Objects under strike

Main details in the photographs of anonymous soldiers published by CBS News:

Prince Sultan Air Base (Saudi Arabia): The tail section of the US Air Force's most valuable strategic reconnaissance aircraft, the E-3 Sentry (AWACS), suffered a direct hit, was torn off the fuselage, and the aircraft completely burned to ashes;

Camp Buehring base (Kuwait): The main gathering center of the US Army Ground Forces in the Middle East, where barracks, military buildings, and heavy armored vehicles were targeted and destroyed;

Camp Arifjan camp (Kuwait): Administrative and supply buildings in the base area suffered serious damage, and their operations were paralyzed;

Hundreds of targets in 8 countries: Hundreds of objects located at bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, and Jordan were subjected to missile and drone strikes.

Pentagon report: 60 aircraft and $3.7 billion worth of equipment destroyed

Official data submitted by the Pentagon Inspector General to the US Congress:

$3.7 billion initial loss: According to the report, in the period from February 28 to June 30, the amount of combat equipment and hardware lost by the US army officially amounted to $3.7 billion;

Nearly 60 aviation assets: As a result of the strikes, about 60 aircraft, including fighter jets, reconnaissance planes, and helicopters, were damaged or completely destroyed;

$5 billion actual scale: Sources emphasize that the cost of restoring the bases will exceed $5 billion, and this figure does not yet include the money for repairing extremely complex radar systems that have failed;

The truth hidden from the public: Fearing the discontent of American citizens and taxpayers, the White House kept this catastrophic scale a secret for a long time.

"We are closing our eyes and taking punches": Rebellion of American soldiers

Harsh objections to Washington by soldiers angered by the situation:

"They are making fools of us": An American soldier serving at the base told a CBS News reporter: "This is the horrific damage inflicted on our bases, and they are hiding it from the public. We are simply closing our eyes and accepting the strikes coming to our face";

Minister Pete Hegseth under criticism: Soldiers' anger was triggered when Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called the attack on Kuwait's Shuaiba port on March 1, in which 6 US servicemen were killed, a "minor incident";

"We can't protect, we're just watching": Fighters openly stated that the defense of the bases is of poor quality: "We are not guarding those places, we are just forced to watch how our bases are being destroyed."

These sensational revelations by American soldiers and photos broadcast via CBS News dealt a serious blow to the myth of US invincible military might in the Middle East and sparked new financial and political conflicts in Congress.

What do you think it means that the US, with the largest military budget in the world, could not protect its bases and about 60 aircraft from ordinary drones and missiles — has the American air defense system weakened? How do you assess the White House and the Pentagon hiding the deaths of their own soldiers and billions of dollars in damage? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational military expose in the global geopolitics arena with all politics and analysis enthusiasts!