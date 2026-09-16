It became known how much a single sponsored post on Instagram costs for Ronaldo and Messi

Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the athletes whose single sponsored post on Instagram is valued the highest. This was reported by foreign publications citing LiveScore data.

According to recent calculations, a single sponsored post by the Portuguese football player on Instagram is estimated at approximately $3.2 million. This is an estimated value calculated for just one advertising post.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is ranked second in this indicator. A single sponsored post by the Argentine footballer is estimated at about $2.7 million.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli takes the third spot in the ranking. His single advertising post is estimated at approximately $1.46 million.

While Brazilian footballer Neymar's figure stands at $1.21 million, NBA star LeBron James's single sponsored post is estimated at around $866 thousand.

Thus, the top five athletes with the highest figures according to LiveScore data are as follows:

— Cristiano Ronaldo — $3.2 million;

— Lionel Messi — $2.7 million;

— Virat Kohli — $1.46 million;

— Neymar — $1.21 million;

— LeBron James — $866 thousand.

It should be noted that these sums are not official advertising rates announced by the athletes themselves or their representatives. They are estimated amounts calculated based on indicators such as audience size on social media and commercial value. Therefore, the actual advertising contract price may vary depending on the brand, advertising campaign, and partnership terms.