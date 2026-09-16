For the first time in history, youth without higher education are finding jobs easier than degree holders

The long-standing notion in the global labor market that "higher education and a diploma are the only guarantee of a successful life" has completely shattered. An analytical report by the Burning Glass Institute, presented by The Wall Street Journal, has shown a sensational turning point in the modern economy: the unemployment rate among Generation Z individuals without higher education has approached its lowest level in the last 20 years of history. Conversely, thousands of young professionals aged 22–34 who hold degrees and have graduated from universities are facing much harsher unemployment and competitive pressure compared to their peers without degrees.

The main reason for this is cited as artificial intelligence and automation systems rapidly taking over traditional "white-collar" office jobs, while at the same time, there is a sharp surge in global demand for practical, hands-on workers in physical labor and service sectors without degrees. So, why are young degree-holders in STEM, finance, and office sectors being left out in the cold, how did "blue-collar" jobs become the new kings of the labor market, and has the higher education system lost its value?

"Victory for the Degree-less": What do the charts and numbers say?

Surprising facts from the statistical analysis presented by WSJ and the Burning Glass Institute:

Historical paradox: According to the dynamics recorded since 2003, the unemployment rate among 22–34-year-olds with higher education has risen to one of its highest peaks in history (close to the 70th percentile);

Success of the degree-less: In contrast, among workers of the same age without a college or university degree, the unemployment rate remains stable at a low level (around the 20th percentile);

20-year low: Employment opportunities for Gen Z without degrees are experiencing their most favorable period in the last two decades — they are finding their place in the market quickly and flexibly;

Real labor revolution: While higher education was previously considered a reliable shield against unemployment, for the first time, the likelihood of degree-holding professionals being left without jobs has surpassed those without degrees.

Which sectors experienced an explosion in unemployment: The Artificial Intelligence blow

Sharp discrepancies across professions and expert conclusions:

Science and programming under fire: According to the charts, Science, Computer and math, and Education fields have risen well above the 50th percentile median in unemployment growth, reaching the 60–70th percentile range;

Collapse of STEM and management: Unemployment has surged rapidly in STEM (exact sciences and engineering) and management segments, which were previously considered the most prestigious, and the number of vacancies for office workers is shrinking;

Artificial intelligence pressure: As neural networks and generative AI tools perform computer coding, text analysis, accounting, and office administrative tasks faster and cheaper than humans, companies have sharply reduced the hiring of young degree-holders.

The era of "Blue-Collars": Which professions are in demand?

Fields that do not require a degree and have the lowest unemployment:

Food service and hospitality: The unemployment rate is at the lowest point of the historical median — the demand for labor in restaurant, cafe, and hotel networks remains high;

Construction and mining: Since automation is impossible in these heavy and practical labor fields, the demand for youth is steadily increasing;

Maintenance and repair: Specialists in craftsmanship, automotive, and infrastructure repair are earning much more stable incomes and securing jobs faster than many office workers with degrees;

Superiority of practical skills: For modern employers, the primary value has become the ability to solve specific problems hands-on or in real practice, rather than a theoretical university diploma.

These global changes in the higher education system show that in the era of artificial intelligence, a paper diploma is not the key to true prosperity, but rather unique skills that AI cannot replace, flexibility, and practical craftsmanship.

In your opinion, in the current era of advancing artificial intelligence, has spending 4 years and a lot of money at a university to get higher education lost its value, or is fundamental education still necessary? What field of study today can provide youth with a guaranteed future and high income? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this important labor market research data with all parents, students, and youth!