Asian Games. Kyrgyzstan loses to Thailand, confident starts from Japan and Iran

The first-round matches of the football tournament at the Summer Asian Games, which kicked off on the green fields of the Land of the Rising Sun — Japan, continue to be fierce, unexpected, and full of true cup drama. In the opening matches of the competition, the fixture involving our region's representative, the national team of Kyrgyzstan, turned out to be the most exciting and dramatic clash of the day. Playing against Thailand in Group A, our neighbors took a 2-0 lead thanks to precise strikes from Iskandarbekov and Balbakov. However, the Thais staged an incredible comeback in the second half, scoring three unanswered goals to stun the young Kyrgyz players 3-2.

In the same group, tournament hosts Japan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hong Kong. Meanwhile, in Group B, the continent's heavyweights, Iran and China, started their campaigns with crucial three points. So, how did Kyrgyzstan squander a two-goal advantage, did Japan and Iran prove themselves as main contenders for the championship, and what conclusions can be drawn about the balance of power in the first round of the Asian Games?

Group A Drama: Kyrgyzstan's painful comeback and Japan's dominance

The hottest results from the matches on September 16:

Thailand — Kyrgyzstan (3:2): In the 23rd minute, Iskandarbekov, and at the start of the second half — in the 47th minute, Balbakov brought the score to 2-0, coming very close to victory; however, Thailand completely turned the situation around thanks to a goal by Mamah (56) and a brace by Wongsah (69, 73);

Japan — Hong Kong (2:0): The tournament hosts seized complete initiative from the first minutes, becoming the group leaders thanks to goals scored by Ishii in the 37th minute and Nagano in the 89th minute;

Group standings: Thailand and Japan share the lead with 3 points each, while Kyrgyzstan, after a painful defeat, is forced to play solely for victory in the upcoming rounds.

Group B Battle: Iran routs UAE, China defeats North Korea

The decisive matches in the second group quartet:

UAE — Iran (1:3): In the second half, Shahrobodi (49), an own goal by Al Marzouqi (53), and a goal by Mazrayeh (88) gave the Persians a commanding lead; only Hunt (57) managed to narrow the score for the Emiratis;

China — North Korea (2:1): Having fallen behind in the score due to Cook's goal in the 27th minute, China showed character and achieved a fierce victory thanks to goals scored by Zhang (44) and Wu (68);

Leadership of Iran and China: Both powerhouse teams accumulated 3 points each, taking a serious step toward securing qualification for the playoffs.

First Round Conclusions: Asian Games heat up the cup battles

Experts' analytical views on the start of the tournament:

Loss of focus: Kyrgyzstan's defeat after leading 2-0 clearly demonstrated a lack of experience in holding onto a lead among young players and fading physical conditioning in the final 30 minutes;

Japan as the main favorite: Playing on home soil, the Japanese are sending a warning to their rivals with calm and tactically flawless football;

Next stage intrigue: The very narrow point margins in all groups guarantee that the upcoming 2nd and 3rd round matches will turn into true survival battles.

These Asian Games in Japan are shaping up to be a unique competition where sensations and dramatic events can occur at any given minute.

In your opinion, was Kyrgyzstan's defeat after leading 2-0 a coaching error or a lapse into complacency by the players? Which of these teams do you think is most deserving of winning the main gold medal at the Asian Games? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this review of the continent's hot football matches with all football fans and friends!