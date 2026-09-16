Ange Postecoglou staunchly defends Cristiano Ronaldo

·35·Sport
Ange Postecoglou staunchly defends Cristiano Ronaldo

In an AFC Champions League match, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against UAE club Al-Ain. This result significantly hampered the team's progress in the tournament and sparked heated discussions at the press conference. In particular, head coach Ange Postecoglou responded angrily to a journalist's questions, fiercely defending his captain, Cristiano Ronaldo. This is reported by Goal.com. reports.

According to information from ESPN, the defeat was one of the toughest results for Al-Nassr in recent years. Consequently, valid questions were raised regarding the team's preparation and the star striker's impact on the pitch. However, the coach did not let the criticism slide, immediately moving to defend his team and key player.

Takes full responsibility for the defeat

During the press conference, when journalists asked about the team's preparation and Cristiano Ronaldo's inability to influence the game, Ange Postecoglou reacted sharply. The coach stated that he takes full responsibility for the result but firmly rejected doubts regarding the team's preparation and the players' efforts.

"You say the team wasn't well-prepared, but you were there yourself," Postecoglou said, addressing the journalist. The coach asked to drop claims that do not align with reality, emphasizing that he is ready to admit his own mistakes but will not allow stones to be thrown at the preparation process.

Ronaldo's contribution and team character

Postecoglou was particularly angered by claims that the Portuguese star provided no help to the team. The coach reminded everyone that despite limitations in his pre-season preparation, the striker has already managed to score important goals for the team. According to him, Cristiano Ronaldo has already managed to score three goals despite limited preparation.

The coach specifically noted that the players are giving their all on the pitch and that their character is of a high level. "The responsibility is mine alone. But you shouldn't say such things about a person who has been an example to everyone," the coach added at the press conference.

Cristiano RonaldoAnge PostecoglouAl-NassrAFC Champions LeagueFootball
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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