Man dies in Karshi after visiting clinic complaining of leg pain

A man who went to a private clinic in Karshi complaining of leg pain has died. A court verdict has been issued regarding this incident, which took place in April 2025, sentencing two doctors.

According to court documents, treatments and medications were prescribed to the man by the head of the private clinic. Afterwards, the patient suffered a severe allergic reaction — anaphylactic shock — as a side effect of the medication.

When the patient's condition sharply deteriorated, an ambulance was called. However, the ambulance doctor failed to properly assess his condition, made a different diagnosis, and did not take measures to transport the patient to a medical institution equipped with an intensive care unit.

Following this, the man's condition worsened further, and he died at the private clinic.

The court found the ambulance doctor and the head of the private clinic guilty of committing the crime stipulated in Article 116, Part 3 of the Criminal Code.

According to reports, the ambulance doctor was sentenced to 4 years and the head of the private clinic to 3 years of restriction of freedom. In addition, both doctors were deprived of the right to engage in medical practice for a period of 2 years.