An important point from Bahrain: Nasaf begins ACL-Two campaign on Al Khaldiya's pitch

The new season of the AFC Champions League Two officially kicked off, and Qarshi's "Nasaf", defending Uzbekistan's honor in the continent's prestigious club tournament, started its journey with a tough away match. Being a guest of Bahraini champion "Al Khaldiya" within the 1st round of Group A, the "dragons" kept a clean sheet in the uncompromising 90-minute battle held in Riffa. Although both sides demonstrated open and fierce football and created a number of dangerous situations, the goals remained intact in the match and a 0:0 score was sealed on the scoreboard.

The disciples of Ruzikul Berdiev secured the first important point in the competition by showing monolithic defense against the complex away climate and the opponent's experienced foreign legionnaires. This draw is evaluated as a positive result for the team from Qarshi considering the away factor, because an important match awaits the team now in front of its own fans: in the 2nd round, on October 14, "Nasaf" will host the famous UAE club "Al Wahda" at the central stadium in Qarshi.

Well, what did the "dragons" lack for a victory in the clash in Bahrain, what heroism did Abduvohid Nematov and the defensive line show, and how will the upcoming clash against "Al Wahda" in Qarshi decide the fate of the group?

"Clash in Riffa": An away draw with a 0:0 score

Details of the match held within the ACL-Two Group A 1st round:

Pressure on the pitch and 0:0: Although the hosts "Al Khaldiya" pushed hard for a victory at home, "Nasaf" neutralized the opponent's initiative with organized defense and sharp counterattacks;

Clean sheet: The defensive stronghold led by national team goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov warded off the hosts' dangerous set-pieces and shots, managing to finish the game "dry";

First point collection: This 1 point earned away provided "Nasaf" with a good strategic launching pad in the standings to advance from the group;

Next destination — Qarshi: Ruzikul Berdiev's team will play the next match on October 14 at home against UAE giant "Al Wahda".

Teams that fought on the pitch: Starting lineups

Match protocol and deployed main forces:

"Nasaf" (Uzbekistan): Abduvohid Nematov, Alibek Davronov, Akrom Komilov, Golib Gaybullaev, Adenis Shala, Zafarmurod Abdurakhmatov, Sharof Muhiddinov, Oybek Rustamov, Umar Eshmurodov, Abbos Gulomov, Bobur Abdukholikov;

"Al Khaldiya" (Bahrain): Al Gharabli, Adel, Buhra, Bumessous, Drozdek, Moreira, Maswanganyi, Mendy, Sabbar, Shili, Velkovski;

Legionnaires' resistance: Against experienced players such as Velkovski, Moreira, and Maswanganyi who played for the Bahraini club, "Nasaf"'s local defenders played with high discipline.

Group A perspective: Upcoming clash with "Al Wahda"

Analytical conclusions of experts after this start:

Value of the away draw: Getting points on the pitches of Arab countries in Asian cups is always considered a difficult task; in this sense, the draw in Riffa showed "Nasaf"'s potential;

Flaws in attack: The fact that no goals were scored means that the team still has aspects to work on regarding final shots and finishing attacks, and Bobur Abdukholikov needs to receive more convenient passes from his teammates;

October 14 — decisive exam: The 2nd round match against the Emirati club "Al Wahda" in Qarshi is expected to become the main match for group leadership and a play-off ticket.

The club from Qarshi, returning from Bahrain with a point, demonstrated that it is capable of going far in the ACL-Two competition and raising our country's honor even higher on a continental scale.

In your opinion, is the 0:0 score in Bahrain a successful start for "Nasaf" or did the team miss out on a victory away? What score and game do you expect from the "dragons" in the match against "Al Wahda" in Qarshi on October 14? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments in the comments and share this review of Uzbek football's important result on the international arena with all "Nasaf" fans and football enthusiasts!