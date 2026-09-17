Uzbekistan's football players continue to enrich their successful steps on European green pitches with a new historical page. In the postponed central match of the 4th round of the Swiss Super League, the country's most stable club, Lugano, hosted St. Gallen at home and achieved a crushing 4:1 victory. This match became a true holiday for fans of our national football: Uzbekistan national team defender Behruz Karimov scored his debut goal for Lugano, making a worthy contribution to his team's massive victory.

Scoring into the opponent's goal in the 36th minute of the match, our compatriot led his teammates forward. Having scored 4 goals as early as the first half and settling the matter, the hosts resorted to rotation after the break, substituting Karimov as a precautionary measure. Thanks to this bright success, Lugano brought its number of points to 22, maintaining absolute leadership in the Swiss championship standings. So, how will Behruz Karimov's goal in Europe strengthen his position in the starting lineup, how is Lugano advancing towards the championship, and how are Swiss specialists assessing the Uzbek defender's performance?

"The storm in the first half": Details of the 4:1 crushing victory

Goal chronology of the Lugano – St. Gallen match:

Fast pressure and 1:0: The hosts seized the initiative from the first minutes — already in the 4th minute, Espinosa opened the score with an accurate shot;

Pilstrom's double (14th and 28th minutes): Forward Pilstrom scored two beautiful goals in a row, bringing the score to 3:0 by the 28th minute and shocking the opponent's defense;

Behruz Karimov's historical goal in the 36th minute: Taking advantage of a positional attack and a set-piece situation, our compatriot put the ball into the net (4:0) and celebrated his first goal in the Swiss Super League;

The guests' consolation goal: In the second half, the hosts acted calmly, and St. Gallen member Hunziker scored the only response goal in the 74th minute (4:1).

Lugano's main forces entering the battlefield

The hosts' starting lineup and implemented changes:

Starting lineup: Gebhardt (goalkeeper), Papadopoulos, Mai, Bichel, Bislimi (Delcroix, 82), Grgic, dos Santos, Cimignani (Kelvin, 82), Espinosa, Behruz KARIMOV (Zanotti, 46), and Pilstrom;

Tactical change: At the beginning of the second half, considering the big difference in the score, the head coach substituted Zanotti in place of Karimov to preserve key forces;

Defense and attack balance: The speed of Lugano's full-backs and high quality in midfield nullified any of the opponent's plans.

Sole leadership with 22 points: The European dream of the Uzbek legionnaire

Strategic importance and prospects of this victory:

Top of the standings: After this major success in the postponed match, Lugano accumulated 22 points, pulling away from its closest pursuers and proving that it is the main contender for the championship in Switzerland;

Good news for the national team: Behruz Karimov scoring in a high-level European championship and securing a permanent place in the starting lineup is a huge achievement for the defensive line of the Uzbekistan national team;

Opportunity in European cups: Regular playing practice and productivity pave the way for a sharp increase in the Uzbek defender's market value and catching the eye of scouts from TOP-5 leagues.

This successful step of Behruz Karimov on the Swiss pitch became clear proof that products of Uzbek football are fully capable of playing and showing results in any of the continent's leading leagues.

In your opinion, can Behruz Karimov's brilliant performance and debut goal in the Swiss Super League serve as a springboard for him to move to European "top five" clubs in the near future? Can Lugano win the championship this year? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Uzbek legionnaire's joyful success in Europe with all football fans and your friends!