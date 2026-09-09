The debate surrounding the most prestigious individual award in world football, the Ballon d'Or, has reached its climax. Following the official announcement of the 30 nominees on September 8, one of the world's most influential sports publications, The Athletic has released its ranking of the top 10 favorites most likely to win the main prize. To the surprise of many analysts, the top of this list is occupied by Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane. Most interestingly, another Bayern star, Michael Olise, has taken the 2nd spot, while last season's standout performer from Manchester CityRodri, rounded out the top three. So, why were Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland left out of the top three, where is Lamine Yamal, and is Lionel Messi still in the top ten? At the end of the article, we reveal the full TOP-10 list officially published by The Athletic and all the details regarding the key factors influencing the voting results.

Bayern Dominance: Kane and Olise Conquering the World

The Athletic analysts have highly rated the efficiency of the Munich giants' stars on the pitch this season:

Harry Kane's Absolute Leadership: The English striker has been recognized as the No. 1 favorite to win the Ballon d'Or due to his goal-scoring prowess and incomparable contribution to team play;

The Michael Olise Phenomenon: The young French star who joined Bayern Munich has climbed to 2nd place thanks to his fantastic performances in his position;

Rodri in the Top Three: After spending last season at Manchester Cityand currently playing for Barcelona, the Spanish midfielder secured the 3rd spot among the favorites.

"Harry Kane's consistent efficiency throughout the year and his leadership at the center of the attack have made him the closest candidate for the long-awaited Ballon d'Or this time," writes The Athletic.

Clash of the Giants: The Status of Mbappé, Haaland, and Messi

The subsequent positions in the ranking are also causing heated discussions among football fans:

Stars in the Top Five: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé took 4th place, whileManchester Citygoal-scorer Erling Haaland took 5th place;

Young Generation and New Heroes: PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is listed in 6th place, while Barcelona's young prodigy Lamine Yamal took an honorable 7th place;

The Legend is Still in the Game: Lionel Messi, playing for Inter Miami, rounds out the list of the world's top 10 footballers, even while playing overseas.

The Athletic's TOP-10 Ballon d'Or Favorites

According to the publication's official analytical report, the ranking is as follows:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England); Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France); Rodri (Manchester City / Barcelona, Spain); Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France); Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway); Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia); Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain); Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich, Colombia); Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England); Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina).

Who will win the year's top prize?

The most important question interesting many football fans and experts is whether Harry Kane can maintain this lead presented by The Athletic during the official voting ceremony. The most important conclusion is thatthis year's selection criteria for the Ballon d'Or are focused not only on team trophies but more on the player's personal leadership on the pitch and consistent goal-scoring efficiency. Harry Kane reaching the peak of his career form and three Bayern players (Kane, Olise, Díaz) entering the top ten proves the German giant's massive influence on the European stage. If the official voting journalists also base their decisions on these individual metrics, it becomes a reality that Harry Kane could become a Ballon d'Or winner for the first time in his career.

Do you think Harry Kane is truly more deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or than Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Rodri, or is The Athletic's ranking a controversial conclusion that surprised fans? Leave your choices and thoughts in the comments and share this sensational world football ranking analysis with your friends and fellow fans!