Unexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic Ranking

·54·Sport
Unexpected Turn in the Ballon d'Or Race: The Athletic Ranking

The debate surrounding the most prestigious individual award in world football, the Ballon d'Or, has reached its climax. Following the official announcement of the 30 nominees on September 8, one of the world's most influential sports publications, The Athletic has released its ranking of the top 10 favorites most likely to win the main prize. To the surprise of many analysts, the top of this list is occupied by Bayern Munich and England national team striker Harry Kane. Most interestingly, another Bayern star, Michael Olise, has taken the 2nd spot, while last season's standout performer from Manchester CityRodri, rounded out the top three. So, why were Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland left out of the top three, where is Lamine Yamal, and is Lionel Messi still in the top ten? At the end of the article, we reveal the full TOP-10 list officially published by The Athletic and all the details regarding the key factors influencing the voting results.

Bayern Dominance: Kane and Olise Conquering the World

The Athletic analysts have highly rated the efficiency of the Munich giants' stars on the pitch this season:

  • Harry Kane's Absolute Leadership: The English striker has been recognized as the No. 1 favorite to win the Ballon d'Or due to his goal-scoring prowess and incomparable contribution to team play;

  • The Michael Olise Phenomenon: The young French star who joined Bayern Munich has climbed to 2nd place thanks to his fantastic performances in his position;

  • Rodri in the Top Three: After spending last season at Manchester Cityand currently playing for Barcelona, the Spanish midfielder secured the 3rd spot among the favorites.

"Harry Kane's consistent efficiency throughout the year and his leadership at the center of the attack have made him the closest candidate for the long-awaited Ballon d'Or this time," writes The Athletic.

Clash of the Giants: The Status of Mbappé, Haaland, and Messi

The subsequent positions in the ranking are also causing heated discussions among football fans:

  • Stars in the Top Five: Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé took 4th place, whileManchester Citygoal-scorer Erling Haaland took 5th place;

  • Young Generation and New Heroes: PSG star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is listed in 6th place, while Barcelona's young prodigy Lamine Yamal took an honorable 7th place;

  • The Legend is Still in the Game: Lionel Messi, playing for Inter Miami, rounds out the list of the world's top 10 footballers, even while playing overseas.

The Athletic's TOP-10 Ballon d'Or Favorites

According to the publication's official analytical report, the ranking is as follows:

  1. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich, England);

  2. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich, France);

  3. Rodri (Manchester City / Barcelona, Spain);

  4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid, France);

  5. Erling Haaland (Manchester City, Norway);

  6. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG, Georgia);

  7. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain);

  8. Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich, Colombia);

  9. Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England);

  10. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami, Argentina).

Who will win the year's top prize?

The most important question interesting many football fans and experts is whether Harry Kane can maintain this lead presented by The Athletic during the official voting ceremony. The most important conclusion is thatthis year's selection criteria for the Ballon d'Or are focused not only on team trophies but more on the player's personal leadership on the pitch and consistent goal-scoring efficiency. Harry Kane reaching the peak of his career form and three Bayern players (Kane, Olise, Díaz) entering the top ten proves the German giant's massive influence on the European stage. If the official voting journalists also base their decisions on these individual metrics, it becomes a reality that Harry Kane could become a Ballon d'Or winner for the first time in his career.

Do you think Harry Kane is truly more deserving of this year's Ballon d'Or than Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, and Rodri, or is The Athletic's ranking a controversial conclusion that surprised fans? Leave your choices and thoughts in the comments and share this sensational world football ranking analysis with your friends and fellow fans!

Олтин тўпФутболХарри КейнМайкл ОлисеRodriКилиан МбаппеЛионель Месси
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against BunyodkorDragons' benefit in Qarshi: Nasaf scores 3 goals against BunyodkorToday, 22:11Neftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueNeftchi defeats Surkhon and reclaims the lead in the Super LeagueToday, 21:29“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performance“He will score 1000 goals!”: Carragher makes sensational statement after Haaland’s latest performanceToday, 21:08Starting lineups announced for the Barcelona vs Feyenoord matchStarting lineups announced for the Barcelona vs Feyenoord matchToday, 21:04Mbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at criticsMbappé awarded Golden Boot, Mourinho hits back at criticsToday, 20:51A New Era for Argentina: Who Was Handed the Captain's Armband After Messi?A New Era for Argentina: Who Was Handed the Captain's Armband After Messi?Today, 20:34
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star