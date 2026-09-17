Rayhon Ulasenova reveals her son's love story

Well-known actress and presenter Rayhon Ulasenova married off her son Azizbek on August 7 this year. Having attained the status of a mother-in-law, the artist gave her first interview after the wedding, talking about how her child and daughter-in-law Azizaxon met, how their love began, and the surprise matchmaking ceremony organized before the wedding.

They met at a summer camp when they were 15

According to Rayhon Ulasenova, Azizbek and Azizaxon first met at a children's summer camp. Interestingly, since both were 15 years old at the time, going to the camp was not allowed under standard rules. However, their parents managed to get passes for them.

The young people met at the camp and first became friends. Meeting several times in subsequent years, their relationship gradually turned from sincere friendship into love.

The actress emphasized that she supported her child's choice and said she wanted him to be happy.

Even a flight was delayed for the matchmaking

The process of building a family for Azizbek and Azizaxon was also rich in interesting events during the matchmaking. Rayhon Ulasenova initially contacted the family of her future daughter-in-law by phone.

At the time scheduled for the matchmaking date, the actress was supposed to fly to Turkey. However, she prioritized meeting the future bride's family and changed her flight time.

The matchmaking, which was supposed to be a short meeting, lasted much longer than expected. Later, Azizbek also spoke with the bride's father, and the two families agreed to formalize the relationship.

She first mistook her daughter-in-law for her own daughter

Rayhon Ulasenova also did not hide that she was surprised when she first saw a picture of Azizaxon. When she asked for a picture of the bride, she initially thought it was a photo of her own daughter Mohinur.

The actress said that family members also saw Azizaxon and compared her to Mohinur. She emphasized that at first glance, the bride looks very much like their family.

A surprise "Marry me" ceremony in the mountains

The young couple's pre-wedding "Marry me" ceremony was also organized based on a special scenario. Rayhon Ulasenova wanted to hold this event at the camp where they first met.

Azizaxon was completely unaware of this plan. Family members came up with various excuses and took her up to the mountains. Even unexpected calls and excuses along the way were planned in advance.

In the mountains, two families were waiting for the young couple. Azizbek proposed to Azizaxon, and this event turned out to be a real surprise for the girl.

Azizbek prepared to start a family for a year

Rayhon Ulasenova said her son expressed his intention to marry at the age of 21. At that time, she asked her child whether he was ready or not to provide for his family and live independently.

Azizbek asked her for a year, saying he would learn to earn money, save, and spend it properly.

He studied in Moscow and started working in his second year. Over time, he learned to independently cover his expenses and bring gifts to his family and sisters.

Finally, Azizbek told his mother that he was ready to start a family. After that, Rayhon Ulasenova and her husband decided to go for matchmaking.

The song at the wedding was discussed on social networks

Videos showing Azizbek passionately singing Ozodbek Nazarbekov's song "Sarson" on the wedding night spread on social networks. This caused various opinions among users.

While some warmly accepted the groom's open display of emotions, others did not approve of such behavior.

Defending her son, Rayhon Ulasenova said that his sincere attitude at the wedding came from a desire to openly express his love.

According to the actress, children mostly follow the example of their parents' actions. Therefore, in their family, it is normal not to hide affection and to openly express one's feelings to a loved one.

Rayhon Ulasenova emphasized that her children grew up in this exact environment, noting that the relationship between Azizbek and Azizaxon is sincere.