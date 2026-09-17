A man sleeping on a bench narrowly escapes collapsing billboard

A man sleeping on a roadside bench in Guangzhou, China, faced serious danger due to an unexpected incident.

According to reports, a truck collided with a roadside billboard. Following this, the heavy structure collapsed right next to the sleeping man on the bench.

The video capturing the incident shows that the billboard fell extremely close to the man, but did not hit him. Thus, the man escaped uninjured and survived the incident.

Had the heavy structure fallen directly on him, it could have caused severe injuries. The video capturing the incident spread on social media on September 11.