A video of an elderly woman neutralizing a Russian drone with her bare hands goes viral in Ukraine (video)

A video has spread on social media showing an elderly Ukrainian woman removing the fiber-optic cable of a downed drone with her bare hands. The New Voice of Ukraine reported on this.

The footage was also published on September 15 by Serhiy “Flash” Beskrestnov, a Ukrainian military technology consultant. The video shows the woman approaching a drone standing by the roadside and untangling its cable spool. Afterward, the device remains motionless.

According to distributed information, the drone is a Russian fiber-optic FPV device and was in "standby" mode. Such drones use a fiber-optic cable to communicate with the operator.

Beskrestnov wrote that the woman might have been trained on how to act in such a situation in one of the "Victory Drones" courses. However, this information has not been independently confirmed.