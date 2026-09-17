Dolphin shocks scientists by eating fish vomit

In the area of the Great Barrier Reef near Australia, scientists witnessed unusual behavior by a dolphin. A bottlenose dolphin named Bubbles ate the vomit left behind by a bigeye fish after chasing it.

According to researchers' observations, the dolphin chased the fish and put it in a state of stress. As a result, the fish vomited, after which Bubbles consumed the vomit.

This case was of particular interest to scientists because while various unusual feeding methods in dolphins have been observed before, instances of eating fish vomit are rarely scientifically documented.

Experts cannot yet say for sure why the dolphin performed such an action. It could be an interest in the nutrients contained within or simply a random behavior.

Such animal habits in nature that seem strange to humans allow scientists to study their behavior and feeding strategies more deeply.