Trump Imposes Devastating Sanctions Against Russia and Iran: There is a Crucial "Trap" in Them!

·57·World
Trump Imposes Devastating Sanctions Against Russia and Iran: There is a Crucial "Trap" in Them!

Washington has officially enacted a law paving the way for the harshest economic blow against Russia and Iran in recent years. President Donald Trump has signed the historic "H.R. 5334" bill approved by both chambers of the US Congress. However, the aspect that has astonished experts and the global market lies elsewhere: these devastating sanctions will not take effect immediately, but only at Trump's sole discretion and personal decision. So why did the White House leader gain such unrestricted authority, and when might the 500 percent tariff on Russian goods be applied?

The "H.R. 5334" Law and the President's Unlimited Powers

The White House administration published official information regarding the 2026 sanctions document named after the late Senator Lindsey Graham:

  • Secondary Tariffs: Trump will independently determine the timing and volume of introducing secondary tariffs against any country in the world;

  • Bypassing Congress: The US President gained the right to grant special trade privileges to individual countries without prior approval from Congress;

  • Not Automatic: Sanctions and duties will not be activated automatically — they will only be triggered as a tool of diplomatic pressure when "the button is pressed";

  • Expansion Against Iran: The document drastically tightens existing restrictions not only against Moscow, but also against Tehran.

Cancellation of Sanctions in Exchange for a Peace Agreement

"The law allows Donald Trump to instantly cancel all sanctions and tariffs provided for in this document in the event that a peace treaty is signed in Ukraine and military operations are completely halted."

It is precisely this clause that demonstrates Washington will use a "carrot and stick" policy toward Moscow at the negotiating table.

Tariffs and Penalty Mechanisms (Table)

Restriction Direction

Established Maximum Penalty

Scope of Impact

Countries purchasing Russian oil and gas

Tariff up to 100%

Applies to products from third countries that continue to acquire energy resources from Russia upon entry into the US

Direct import from Russia itself

Tariff up to 500%

Devastating duty levied on all Russian goods imported into the US

Condition for lifting sanctions

0% (cancellation)

In the event that a peace treaty regarding Ukraine is concluded and the requirements of the document are met

The threat of a 500 percent duty and 100 percent secondary tariffs has become a serious signal, especially for global buyers purchasing oil from Russia.

In your opinion, will Trump actually trigger these devastating 500 percent tariffs, or is this merely diplomatic pressure being used to persuade Russia to accept a peace treaty faster?

Leave your opinion in the comments and send this hot geopolitical news turning world politics upside down to your friends via Telegram!

TrumpH.R. 5334Lindsey Grahamsanctions
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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