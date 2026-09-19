Europe warned of a new threat related to Russia

·2·World
Europe warned of a new threat related to Russia

Security debates surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war have intensified once again in Europe. On the one hand, some European politicians are evaluating policies regarding Moscow differently. On the other hand, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, citing intelligence data, has warned of the threat of potential hybrid attacks against countries supporting Ukraine.

These statements came against the background of discussions that the autumn-winter period in the Russia-Ukraine war could become even more tense.

1. Finnish politician assesses Russia's actions differently

Finnish politician Armando Mema assessed Russia's actions in the Ukraine war from his own perspective on social media.

In his view, while some of Moscow's actions are being interpreted in Europe as weakness, this can conversely be evaluated as a sign of strength and patience.

Mema noted that Russia is refraining from radical steps and exercising caution in decision-making.

At the same time, his sharp statements regarding Russia's military capabilities and attitude towards other countries should be regarded as a personal political position.

2. Polish Prime Minister: Late autumn and winter could be a decisive period

On September 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk delivered a speech in the Sejm regarding national security.

He emphasized that, according to intelligence data, late autumn and winter could be one of the most critical periods in the Russia-Ukraine war so far. Tusk mentioned one scenario as the most likely option for the coming months, but also noted that this is not the only possible outcome.

The head of the Polish government expressed concern that Russia may intensify its attacks in Ukraine.

3. Tusk spoke about potential hybrid attacks on NATO countries

One of the most heavily focused issues in Tusk's statement at the Sejm was the intelligence assessment regarding potential drone and missile attacks against countries assisting Ukraine.

He stated that intelligence services assess that Russia's plans may include hybrid attacks against supporters of Ukraine, including Poland. Tusk also mentioned the likelihood that such incidents could be presented as “accidental.”

Important aspect: this is a threat assessment based on Polish intelligence, not a report about a confirmed attack carried out by Russia.

4. New drones also mentioned as a separate threat

Tusk also emphasized that Russia is massively using new types of jet drones in Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister stated that such devices move at higher speeds and that it is necessary to strengthen effective defense against them.

This issue makes discussions on developing air defense and counter-drone systems in European countries even more relevant.

5. Poland does not intend to reduce aid to Ukraine

Meanwhile, Warsaw is signaling that it will continue to support Kyiv.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced that the country is preparing one of the largest military aid packages for Ukraine to date. He also emphasized that Poland has no intention of cutting aid to Ukraine.

And on September 18, Tusk announced that Poland has joined a coalition on ballistic missile defense along with Ukraine and other partners.

6. Two different approaches colliding before Europe

In the current situation, there are various political views among European countries regarding their attitude towards the Russia-Ukraine war.

On one side are supporters of strengthening military and economic aid to Ukraine and increasing preparedness for potential threats emanating from Russia.

On the other side are political views emphasizing the need to end the war through diplomatic means, prevent escalation, and maintain dialogue with Moscow.

Therefore, statements by politicians like Armando Mema are also seen as part of broader political debates in European society.

Conclusion

Recent statements demonstrate that the security issue in the Russia-Ukraine war is becoming increasingly relevant for Europe.

Donald Tusk evaluated late autumn and winter as a critical period of the war and disclosed an intelligence assessment regarding potential hybrid attacks on countries supporting Ukraine. Meanwhile, Poland is simultaneously signaling the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.

At the same time, there are opinions from European politicians interpreting Russia's actions differently. However, it is important to distinguish such statements not as facts, but as the positions of the politicians who voiced them.

Donald TuskPolandRussia-Ukraine warhybrid attacks
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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