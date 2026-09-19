Honor introduces the ultra-compact Tiangong AXB35 workstation for AI

The compact device market has been enriched with a workstation offering a whole new level of power. Honor has officially announced a new family of compact computers called Tiangong AXB35, designed for developing and running AI systems directly on local hardware. According to ixbt.com, the most advanced model in this series features a chassis volume of just 2 liters while delivering extremely high computational power. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The most powerful representative of the new line, the AXB35 Ultra model, relies on the advanced NVIDIA RTX Spark platform and is equipped with 128 GB of unified memory. The manufacturer states that this system can provide up to 1 peta-level performance in FP4 calculations. Such high metrics are a significant step for professionals working with AI and neural networks, significantly accelerating the workflow.

Immense capabilities hidden in a small chassis

The dimensions of the presented device are 203 x 70 x 192 mm, with a weight of approximately 1.5 kg. Despite its ultra-small size, the workstation is designed to run large language models directly on the PC itself without being forced to rely on cloud services.

The NVIDIA RTX Spark platform includes modern Blackwell RTX graphics architecture and Grace processor technologies. The hardware configuration includes up to 6144 CUDA cores, a 20-core Arm processor, and 128 GB of LPDDR5X unified memory. According to Honor, this system can successfully run models with up to 300 billion parameters.

Technical capabilities and interfaces

It should be noted that the ability to work with such large neural networks in practice depends directly on the quantization level, context size, software used, and the number of tasks performed simultaneously. The computer is equipped with 2 TB of SSD storage, and the total number of M.2 slots for SSDs is three. The device supports several power consumption modes of 55, 85, and 132 W, with power supplied via an external 240 W unit.

The compact device also stands out for its rich set of interfaces. Its capabilities include:

Two 10GbE Ethernet ports

Modern Wi-Fi 7 wireless network

Two USB4 and four USB-A ports

HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting monitors

Expanded product line

It is noted that in addition to the Ultra version, two other models are included in this series. The AXB35 Standard model is built on the Intel Core Ultra X7 358H platform and comes with 64 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, with its AI performance reaching 180 TOPS. The AXB35 Pro version features the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 platform, 128 GB of memory, and a 1 TB SSD, delivering up to 126 TOPS of performance.

All models support Windows 11 and Ubuntu operating systems. This makes them an attractive choice not only for corporate users but also for developers who need a full-fledged Linux environment for testing and running AI models locally. So far, the price and release date of the Honor Tiangong AXB35 workstations have not been disclosed.