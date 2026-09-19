Why is Trump's son urgently returning the Russian billionaire's wedding gift?!

·66·World
Why is Trump's son urgently returning the Russian billionaire's wedding gift?!

A massive scandal has erupted on the US political scene that could further strain relations between Washington and Moscow! An expensive "wedding present" made by well-known Russian businessman Umar Kremlev for the luxurious wedding of President Donald Trump's youngest son has triggered a serious congressional investigation. As the situation took a dangerous turn, the Trump family announced they would urgently return the funds. So, what political risks were actually hidden behind the $200,000 "generosity" spent on a private island party and fireworks?

Luxury in the Bahamas: A $200,000 Generosity

The first details of the conflict came to light after a thank-you post on Instagram by junior Trump's wife, Bettina Trump:

  • Private island rental: The Russian businessman covered the expenses for renting a separate private island in the Bahamas for the wedding celebrations;

  • Extravagant fireworks: Large-scale fireworks and shows during the post-wedding special evenings were fully funded;

    • Two-day celebration: According to Bettina Trump, Kremlev organized "two wonderful celebration evenings very generously" for them;

    • Amount of expenses: According to media estimates, this generosity cost approximately $200,000 US dollars.

Donald Trump's Comment: "He's returning everything!"

"It is completely permitted and many people throw parties, but as I understand it, he returned the money to him... When I heard about this incident, I asked him and he replied: 'No, dad, I'm returning everything to them.' This happened a little while ago, so I heard that he is paying," — said Donald Trump at an official briefing.

Although the US leader emphasized that there were no violations of the law or signs of criminality in such a gift, the family's rush to urgently return the money is only fueling suspicions.

Congressional Investigation and Political Blow

Conflict Detail

Status and Analysis

Donor

Russian businessman Umar Kremlev

Recipients

Donald Trump's youngest son and daughter-in-law (Bettina Trump)

Expense Direction

Private island and fireworks in the Bahamas (approximately $200,000)

Initiated Process

The US Congress is conducting an official investigation into this evening (Axios)

Decision Made

The president's son was forced to fully return the funds

Members of Congress view this large financial gift from the Russian businessman to the White House family as an attempt to exert covert political influence.

In your opinion, are there major political interests behind this $200,000 presented as a simple wedding gift, or is this merely an exaggeration by the opposition? What caused the Trump family to return the money in such a hurry?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and send this hot political scandal surrounding the US and Russia to your friends via Telegram!

Donald TrumpUmar KremlevBahamasUS Congress
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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