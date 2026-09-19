President visits the renovated "Turon" stadium in Nukus

Another major step has been taken to fundamentally renew sports infrastructure in the Aral Sea region, bring talented youth to a professional level, and elevate national football to a new stage. During his visit to the Republic of Karakalpakstan, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev inspected the extensively reconstructed, magnificent "Turon" stadium in the city of Nukus and closely familiarized himself with the modern facilities created at the complex. This large-scale project was implemented in execution of the head of state's historic decree dated April 7, 2023, aimed at developing mass and professional football.

The massive complex, with a total cost of 118.6 billion soums, not only provided permanent employment for 85 citizens, but also expanded the seating capacity of the stands from 9.3 thousand to 12 thousand spectators. Most notably, the arena—which has become the headquarters of the local "Aral" football club and the Republican Football Academy—has been fully adapted to international standards: it features a centralized VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system zone, high-precision special cameras to detect offside, and comfortable platforms for media representatives.

So, what opportunities does the new 118.6 billion soum "Turon" stadium open up for Karakalpak football and young champions, and what important tasks did the head of state define during his conversation with young players?

"12 thousand seats and 118.6 billion soums of investment": Numbers and amenities

Key indicators of the reconstruction of the "Turon" complex in Nukus:

12,000-spectator arena: As a result of the reconstruction, the spectator capacity was increased from the previous 9.3 thousand seats to 12 thousand and equipped with modern seats;

118.6 billion soum project: Nearly 120 billion soums were spent on the complete renewal and technological equipment of the complex;

85 new jobs: 85 people, consisting of specialists, technical staff, and coaches, were provided with permanent employment at the sports facility;

3 stadiums and 2 gyms: In addition to the main pitch, two training fields and two indoor sports halls were built within the complex.

"VAR system and offside cameras": Modern football requirements

Advanced technological innovations installed at the stadium:

Centralized VAR system: A special VAR zone was established to ensure transparent and fair refereeing decisions in international and national competitions;

Offside detection points: Special high-precision cameras were installed around the pitch to resolve controversial situations in a matter of seconds during the game;

Media and live broadcast platform: Platforms with all conditions were prepared for television and journalists to cover matches at a high level and broadcast prompt programs;

"Aral" club and 190 trainees: The complex area has become the base for the "Aral" professional club, where 190 talented youths of the Republican Football Academy train continuously.

"Dormitory, analysis rooms and martial arts halls": Complete infrastructure of the Academy

Conditions created for the education and training of young athletes:

Comfortable dormitory for 196 beds: A dormitory with all amenities was handed over for talented players selected from various districts of the region;

Canteen for 84 seats and gymnasiums: Modern complexes are operating to ensure proper nutrition and increase the physical endurance of athletes;

Tactical analysis rooms: Special multimedia rooms were created to deeply study opponents' play and theoretically reinforce training;

Boxing, taekwondo, and athletics: The complex is not limited to football—100–150 athletes can simultaneously engage in martial arts and athletics here.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev had a sincere conversation with the young athletes training at the renovated stadium, emphasized that labor and discipline are necessary to achieve major victories in sports, and took a commemorative photo with them.

In your opinion, to what extent will the renovated "Turon" stadium and the VAR system in Nukus serve to produce new stars from the Aral Sea region who will reach our national team and world arenas? How do you think the construction of such modern arenas in the regions will give a boost to the development of Uzbek football? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this joyful sports news analysis from Nukus with all football fans and friends!