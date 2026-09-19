Anthropic opens an AI-powered biological laboratory

Anthropic, one of the leading companies in the field of AI, has confirmed that it possesses a dedicated laboratory for conducting physical biological experiments. This step is expected to be a significant milestone, moving AI capabilities beyond the digital realm to solve real-world medical and biological problems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

In an interview with Reuters, Eric Kauderer-Abrams, head of the life sciences division at Anthropic, emphasized that for research in the field of biology, the final testing must still be performed in a real laboratory setting. According to him, the company has already begun practical operations in this direction, and the laboratory is functioning like typical biotechnology centers.

Research and collaboration areas

According to ixbt.com, in order to expand its capabilities in this area, Anthropic acquired the stealth-mode biotech startup Coefficient Bio in April of this year. Currently, the laboratory is working closely with external partners in addition to internal research. However, the company does not want to disclose exactly what projects the laboratory is currently working on.

In particular, this laboratory does not yet specialize in drug discovery. Anthropic is trying to avoid the impression that it is competing with the pharmaceutical industry, as the company has many major clients and partners in this sector. For example, it was recently announced that a contract was signed with Novo Nordisk for joint drug research.

Safety and criticism

At the same time, Anthropic has previously faced objections for offering products that could compete with its clients' products. For this reason, the company launched the Life Sciences Verification Program this week. This program provides qualified bio-researchers with access to the company's most powerful models.

However, safety issues remain relevant in the world of technology. The recent resignation of Anthropic researcher Jacob Jackson caused heated discussions in public. He warned that those creating AI strongly believe it could wipe out all of humanity by the end of the decade.

Conflicting views in the industry

The head of the company's own safety department has also estimated the probability of AI causing harm to humanity in the next decade at over 10 percent. Against this background, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called on industry representatives over the weekend to slow down and self-regulate. He has been calling bioterrorism one of the biggest risks of AI.

Against the backdrop of such serious warnings, the company's opening of a biological laboratory in San Francisco did not go unnoticed in the tech world. Renowned investor and programming startup founder Chamath Palihapitiya commented on the situation with irony on the X (formerly Twitter) social network, hinting that such initiatives are taking on an alarming tone.