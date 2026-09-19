Pentagon's Terrible Mistake: Has Secret F-35 Technology Fallen into Chinese Hands?

An international scandal has erupted around the 5th-generation F-35 fighter jet, the most expensive and high-tech project of the US defense system! A collection of highly classified parts, sent across the Pacific to the United States for repairs, unexpectedly ended up in Hong Kong under Beijing's control instead of reaching its destination. The Pentagon has officially confirmed that these parts did not arrive in the US, and Congress has launched an urgent investigation. So, what unique technology might Chinese intelligence have obtained, and is this a coincidence or a deliberate plan?

Stealth technology secret: What is missing?

Politico reports that the incident occurred this summer, and the missing items are not just ordinary spare parts:

Radar-evading coating: The missing part belongs to the cockpit canopy of the F-35 aircraft;

Secret acrylic layer: This component is covered with a special layer that hides the aircraft from radar (stealth), and its composition is a state secret;

Complex route: The spare parts were sent from Australia to the US by a third-party company, but the shipment suspiciously arrived at Hong Kong airport;

Unknown fate: Currently, it remains unknown who has these unique parts and where they are being stored.

Panic in Congress: Will Beijing copy the secrets?

“It is unclear why the equipment was diverted to this route or who currently has it. This incident has caused serious concern in the Pentagon and Congress, as China may have gained access to the US's most important stealth technology.”

Members of Congress are criticizing not only this incident but also the US decision to sell F-35 aircraft to Saudi Arabia. The reason is that Riyadh's close economic and military ties with Beijing increase the risk of US technology leaking to China.

Logistics chaos and loss statistics

Incident / Criterion Details and official facts Missing equipment F-35 cockpit canopy with special radar-evading coating Sender and destination From Australia to the US (via the Pacific), but delivered to Hong Kong Main manufacturer Lockheed Martin Corporation Shocking statistics (2023 report) Over the last 5 years More than 1 million F-35 parts have been lost or unaccounted for Measures taken The Pentagon and US Congress have launched a special investigation and inquiry

Military experts believe that if Chinese engineers determine the composition of the stealth coating through laboratory analysis, it could be a devastating blow to US air superiority.

In your opinion, is the fact that parts of the world's most expensive fighter ended up directly in Hong Kong a random logistics error or a successful operation by Chinese special services?

Leave your guess in the comments and share this sensational story, which is turning into an international military conflict, with your friends via Telegram!