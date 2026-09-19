Air raid sirens in Riyadh: Sounds of explosions heard in the Saudi capital, residents in panic!

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Air raid sirens in Riyadh: Sounds of explosions heard in the Saudi capital, residents in panic!

The situation in the Middle East has instantly become even more dangerous and brought to the brink of explosion! Early Saturday morning, a series of loud explosion sounds were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Air defense sirens began wailing across the city, and urgent danger alerts started arriving on citizens' phones. This alarming news, disseminated by China's influential Xinhua News Agency, has put the entire region on high alert. So, what attacked the Saudi skies, and were the air defense (AD) systems able to repel the strike?

Morning panic: What happened in the capital?

According to international agencies and initial reports from the scene:

  • Loud explosions: Early Saturday morning, loud explosion sounds were recorded in various parts of the city;

  • Danger signals on mobile apps: Official alerts regarding an air raid hazard were sent through special warning systems and mobile applications installed on local residents' smartphones;

  • Activation of air defense systems: It is suspected that the explosion sounds occurred as the anti-missile defense systems protecting the city intercepted targets in the air.

Urgent news from the Xinhua agency

"On Saturday morning, the sounds of explosions were heard in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Local residents received air defense alerts via mobile apps," Xinhua reported.

Following the incident, security measures have been stepped up around strategic facilities and airports in the city.

Details of the event and current situation

Indicator / Factor

Identified Facts

Location of incident

Capital of Saudi Arabia — Riyadh

Time

Saturday morning

Main source

Xinhua international news agency

Security measure

Air raid alert issued via mobile systems

Casualties

Official information regarding casualties and damages is awaited

Against the backdrop of the tense geopolitical situation in the region, who carried out this attack and what weapons were used have not yet been disclosed.

In your opinion, which forces are behind this unexpected attack on Riyadh? Will this situation trigger a new wave of major war in the Middle East?

Leave your assumptions and comments below, and share this alarming breaking news from the region with your loved ones via Telegram!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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