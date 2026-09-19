«We are buying it»: Denmark hands over Greenland to the US, and Trump announces the 52nd state

The world map and the balance of geopolitical forces are changing radically before our eyes! A historic and unexpected agreement has been reached regarding Greenland, the vast strategic island that has been a subject of debate for years. Denmark has reached a formal agreement with the United States, acknowledging its inability to independently ensure the island's security. Following this, Donald Trump disclosed that permanent US military control will be established over Greenland and outlined America's plan to acquire new states. So, on what terms did Washington acquire this massive territory, and what role did the threats from Russia and China play here?

Copenhagen's helplessness and Rubio's sensational statement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in an interview with Fox News, openly explained the reasons behind Denmark's decision:

Financial helplessness: The governments of Denmark and Greenland have officially acknowledged that they lack the necessary financial and military capabilities to defend the island in the event of a military threat;

Permanent military rights: The US has now fully secured the right to deploy its military bases and contingent in Greenland for an indefinite period;

Defense without expenses: Rubio and Trump emphasized that this major military project will not place an additional burden on the pockets of American taxpayers.

«Canada will be the 51st state, and Greenland will be the 52nd!»

«Ultimately, they realize that this also threatens their national security. Denmark and Greenland know they cannot defend themselves in the event of an attack. The United States is capable of doing so,» Marco Rubio said.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, did not hide the fact that the plans are even grander on his Truth Social network:

«We are not invading Greenland. We are buying it. I never had any intention of turning Greenland into the 51st state. I want to make Canada the 51st state. Greenland will be the 52nd. And Venezuela might become the 53rd state.»

According to Trump, the island is already surrounded by Russian and Chinese submarines and warships, making the immediate entry of the US a «life-or-death matter» to prevent losing control of the Arctic to enemies.

Details of the historic agreement on Greenland

Direction Terms of the agreement and main plans Military status The US military establishes permanent and complete security control over the territory of Greenland Denmark's position Acknowledging the inability to independently defend, it transferred control to Washington Main geopolitical reason A sharp increase in the influence of Russian and Chinese warships in the Arctic Next steps Construction of new military infrastructure will immediately begin in several areas of the island Trump's expansion plan The idea of expanding the composition of the US with Canada (51st state), Greenland (52nd state), and Venezuela (53rd state)

Thanks to this agreement, no other country in the world will now have the opportunity to build a base or maintain a military contingent in Greenland.

In your opinion, will this decision by Denmark strengthen European security or, conversely, bring closer the threat of a major military conflict with Russia and China in the Arctic? How do you view Trump's statements about «new states»?

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