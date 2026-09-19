"Brentford" defeats London giant "Chelsea" with a score of 3:0

The 5th round of the English Premier League kicked off with an unexpected and truly sensational surprise. In the opening match of the round, London's multi-million-dollar star-studded "Chelsea" club was hosted by the dangerous "Brentford", known for putting up a fierce fight in front of their home fans. However, the events on the pitch turned into an absolute nightmare for the "Blues" camp: the hosts left the opponent no chance throughout 90 minutes, sealing a sensational 3:0 victory.

Although the first half ended goalless, "Brentford's" attacking line caught fire in the second half: Antony opened the scoring in the 61st minute, Brazilian forward Igor Thiago doubled the lead in the 83rd minute, and in the 5th minute of added time (90+5), Carvalho put the final nail in the coffin, exhausting "Chelsea's" patience. Following this triumph, "Brentford" brought their points tally to 9, unexpectedly climbing to 3rd place in the EPL standings; meanwhile, "Chelsea" suffered their second defeat of the current season, dropping to 7th place with 7 points.

So, what caused "Chelsea's" second-half disaster with names like Emiliano Martinez, Palmer, and Neto on the pitch, how did "Brentford" shatter the giant club's defense, and how much has the intrigue intensified ahead of the upcoming tests on October 10?

"Second-half storm and 3 unanswered goals": Match chronicle

Key events from the match at the "Brentford Community Stadium":

61st minute — Antony's crucial strike (1:0): Antony coolly finished off a sharp counter-attack by the hosts from the flank to open the scoring;

83rd minute — Solid advantage from Igor Thiago (2:0): The Brazilian forward showed great skill inside the penalty box, leaving defenders behind and slotting home the second goal;

90+5 minute — Carvalho's verdict (3:0): Substitute Carvalho took advantage of sloppy "Chelsea" defending in the dying seconds of the match to set the final score;

Battle of the goalkeepers: Hosts' custodian Kelleher kept a clean sheet with several dangerous saves, while Emiliano Martinez conceded three times due to gross defensive errors by his teammates.

"'Bees' in 3rd place and 'Blues' dropping down": A dramatic shift in the standings

The EPL table landscape after the start of the 5th round:

"Brentford" in the TOP-3: Having collected 9 points from five past matches, Thomas Frank's wards entered the top three and joined the title race;

2nd defeat for "Chelsea": Despite the millions spent, instability this season keeps the "Blues" in 7th place with 7 points;

Lack of balance between attack and defense: The trio of Palmer, Rogers, and Welbeck failed to break through the opponent's compact and dense defense.

Preparation ahead of matchday 6: What awaits the clubs on October 10?

The upcoming round's fixture calendar and expert analysis:

"Chelsea" — "Bournemouth" (10 October): The Londoners will host "Bournemouth" at home, and in this match, fans will demand nothing less than revenge and a convincing victory;

"Aston Villa" — "Brentford" (10 October): A revitalized "Brentford" will travel to Birmingham to battle strong "Aston Villa" for 3 points;

Pressure on the coaching staff: Having dropped points twice, "Chelsea's" management and coaching staff will be forced to reconsider their squad depth and tactical schemes.

This historic heavy 3:0 victory of "Brentford" over "Chelsea" once again clearly proves that the notions of giants and underdogs are fading away in the English Premier League, with every round delivering unexpected dramas.

In your opinion, was "Chelsea's" heavy defeat to "Brentford", despite their huge investment and star-studded squad, caused by the manager's tactical error or player complacency? Can "Brentford's" current momentum keep them in the European qualification zone until the end of the season? Leave your analytical thoughts and comments below and share this review of the EPL's hottest sensation with all football fans and friends!