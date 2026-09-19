"I want to end my career here!": Raphinha is ready for a new deal with Barcelona

·46·Sport
"I want to end my career here!": Raphinha is ready for a new deal with Barcelona

At a time when transfer rumors and financial debates have recently been swirling around Catalan club Barcelona, the team's leader made a sincere statement that stirred the hearts of fans. Brazilian winger Raphinha officially announced his intention to tie his entire future with the Blaugrana. According to reports from influential Spanish publication Marca, the 29-year-old winger openly expressed his readiness to extend his current contract for a long term and end his professional football career right at the Camp Nou without moving to any other team.

"Yes, I would like to extend my contract a bit more and end my career here without moving to another club," the Brazilian star emphasized. This decision is no coincidence: Barcelona's sporting director Deco also confirmed that the club is completely satisfied with Raphinha's incredible athletic form and aims to initiate contract renewal regarding his destiny beyond 2028. This season, Raphinha is not just shining, but breaking records: he has scored in all of the first 5 La Liga matches, netting a massive 8 goals to his name, including a hat-trick in the devastating 7-2 victory over Racing.

So, what is keeping Raphinha at Barca after he rejected multi-million offers from Saudi Arabia and Premier League clubs, what salary and duration will Deco offer him, and can he follow in the footsteps of Messi and Ronaldinho to become a club legend?

"8 goals and a super hat-trick in 5 matches": Raphinha's staggering statistics

The Brazilian forward's fantastic indicators this season:

  • 100 percent scoring streak: Raphinha has hit the opponents' net in all 5 La Liga rounds, becoming the championship's most prolific player;

  • A total of 8 goals: By scoring 8 goals in just five matches, he leads the race for the Golden Shoe and La Liga top scorer;

  • Benefit against Racing (7:2): In the Catalans' major victory, Raphinha scored 3 goals, celebrating his first hat-trick of the current season;

  • Tactical versatility: The forward is setting the pace of the game not only on the right wing, but also on the left wing and behind the central striker.

"Beyond 2028": Deco and the Barcelona management's plan

The terms of the new agreement being prepared by the Catalan club's sports management:

  • Complete trust of the sporting director: Deco previously stated that Raphinha's performance, having become the main face of the team, is highly valued and negotiations for contract extension will begin soon;

  • Loyalty against the backdrop of financial restrictions: Despite the club's financial difficulties, the player's rejection of astronomical salary offers from Saudi Arabia in favor of Barca is highly appreciated by the management;

  • Captaincy status: Raphinha is not only scoring goals on the pitch, but also acting as a true leader and pillar for young talents like Lamine Yamal and Gavi;

  • Promise to finish career in Catalonia: His voluntary statement "I want to end my career here" became an example of loyalty rarely seen in modern football.

Sports analysis: What do experts and fans say?

Conclusions of Spanish journalists and football experts:

  • From transfer error to club leader: Initially, many questioned his transfer, but tireless work and pressing ability have turned Raphinha into one of the world's most dangerous wingers;

  • Relief for the club's finances: Raphinha's contract extension eliminates the need to search for a new expensive forward in the transfer market and ensures team stability;

  • Foundation of championship: The incredible form of the Brazilian star, scoring in every match, places Barcelona among the top favorites in both La Liga and the Champions League.

This historic statement by Raphinha proved to the whole world once again that money and wealth are not everything, but club symbols and fans' affection remain the highest values for players.

In your opinion, can Raphinha's staggering form (8 goals in 5 matches) make him one of the main contenders for this year's Ballon d'Or award? What are your thoughts on his decision to completely finish his career at Barcelona: can he rank among the greatest Brazilians in club history? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational loyalty statement analysis of the Catalan super club's leader with all football fans and your friends!

RaphinhaBarcelonaCamp NouLa Liga
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

President visits the renovated "Turon" stadium in NukusPresident visits the renovated "Turon" stadium in NukusToday, 07:11"Brentford" defeats London giant "Chelsea" with a score of 3:0"Brentford" defeats London giant "Chelsea" with a score of 3:0Today, 07:08Leonardo Bonucci explains why he rejected Pep Guardiola's offerLeonardo Bonucci explains why he rejected Pep Guardiola's offerToday, 01:36Alex Baena compares Lamine Yamal to Lionel MessiAlex Baena compares Lamine Yamal to Lionel MessiToday, 00:59Zinedine Zidane discusses his tactical plans for the France national team and Kylian MbappéZinedine Zidane discusses his tactical plans for the France national team and Kylian MbappéYesterday, 23:39Round 3 ends at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand: Match detailsRound 3 ends at the 46th Chess Olympiad in Samarkand: Match detailsYesterday, 22:24
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev