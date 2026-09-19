Jahongir Otajonov openly spoke about the trait he dislikes in himself: "I can't quit it"

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Jahongir Otajonov openly spoke about the trait he dislikes in himself: "I can't quit it"

Singer Jahongir Otajonov was asked, “Which of your traits do you dislike?” The artist answered openly, stating that one of the aspects he dislikes about himself is the habit of chewing tobacco (nos).

“I don't like that I chew nos. And I can't quit it either,” the singer said.

He was also asked about his last two highly successful concerts held at the Humo Arena and when he intends to organize his next concert.

“Whenever and whichever organizer has enough money, I can hold one right now. I think it's costing organizers a lot. They asked about autumn too. To be honest, I work for a fee. I have my own fee, I ask for that, and I don't get involved in anything else. I just go and get on stage. What the organizer does, how they sell tickets, how they advertise — those things are not my business.

That's why many organizers are afraid to step up, to be honest. Whenever they have the money ready, you're welcome,” Jahongir Otajonov replied.

Jahongir OtajonovHumo Arenachewing tobaccoOtajonov concerts
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