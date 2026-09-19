Woman earns up to $100,000 a year through professional cuddling

·104·World
Woman earns up to $100,000 a year through professional cuddling

Ella Love, a resident of New York, USA, has quit teaching to launch a professional cuddling service. She stated that through this activity, she earns up to $100,000 in good years.

The 51-year-old Ella Love taught art in New York public schools for 13 years. In 2017, learning about professional cuddling, she completed a special online course and initially started this work as a side gig. Six months later, she left teaching to enter the field full-time.

Currently, she charges $150 for a one-hour cuddling session. According to her, she usually works about three hours a day. While her annual income averages $60,000, in good years this figure reaches up to $100,000.

A woman and a man lying down, hugging each other with their eyes closed.

Love emphasized that her services are not based on romantic or sexual relations, and that she conducts preliminary consultations with clients to establish clear rules and personal boundaries. According to her, some clients use this service simply because they feel a need for physical closeness and conversation.

She noted that such sessions give some people the opportunity to experience safe and consent-based physical intimacy. Love stated that she strictly adheres to professional boundaries when working with clients.

Ella LoveNew Yorkprofessional cuddlingcuddling services
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Charos
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