54-year-old Briton stuns everyone by rowing across two oceans single-handedly in 327 days

54-year-old Briton Dave Bell rowed solo across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, covering a distance of nearly 29,000 kilometers. His long journey started in Peru and ended in Kenya 327 days later.

During the trip, Bell rowed an average of 12 hours a day. Throughout his extreme journey, he faced technical problems several times. In particular, the boat's rudder broke three times, forcing him to repair it right in the middle of the sea. On one occasion, the boat even came close to capsizing.

Upon reaching land, Bell initially struggled to walk independently due to his long time at sea and required assistance.

Now, the British traveler is waiting for his record for the longest distance rowed unassisted to be officially confirmed.