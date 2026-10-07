54-year-old Briton stuns everyone by rowing across two oceans single-handedly in 327 days

·50·World
54-year-old Briton stuns everyone by rowing across two oceans single-handedly in 327 days

54-year-old Briton Dave Bell rowed solo across the Pacific and Indian Oceans, covering a distance of nearly 29,000 kilometers. His long journey started in Peru and ended in Kenya 327 days later.

During the trip, Bell rowed an average of 12 hours a day. Throughout his extreme journey, he faced technical problems several times. In particular, the boat's rudder broke three times, forcing him to repair it right in the middle of the sea. On one occasion, the boat even came close to capsizing.

Upon reaching land, Bell initially struggled to walk independently due to his long time at sea and required assistance.

Now, the British traveler is waiting for his record for the longest distance rowed unassisted to be officially confirmed.

Dave BellRowing boatPacific OceanIndian Ocean
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Global Climate Threat: Over 347 Million Children at Risk Due to El Niño PhenomenonGlobal Climate Threat: Over 347 Million Children at Risk Due to El Niño PhenomenonYesterday 12:55Fisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight daysFisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight days9 September 14:47Changes detected in Earth's inner core — studyChanges detected in Earth's inner core — study2 June 21:04Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)Flooding in Bangkok: Food market is floating, $327 million in damages (video)28 September 20:16Rooney kept his promise: He rowed 'Viking-style' on the HudsonRooney kept his promise: He rowed 'Viking-style' on the Hudson20 July 09:10Swiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes BernSwiss Neutrality — History and Today: Zakharova Sharply Criticizes Bern31 July 12:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?
How does a 436-kilogram Pakistani man live?