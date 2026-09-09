Fisherman rescued alive in the ocean after eight days

A fisherman in Mexico was rescued alive after being stranded alone in a small boat in the Pacific Ocean for eight days. Hector Marquez Martinez, known among friends and family as "Chiko," went missing after setting sail from the coast of Puerto Angel, Oaxaca, for a fishing trip.

He "Josmarcito" set off in a small boat named and was expected to return within a few hours. However, when Hector did not return home, his family became deeply concerned, and a search operation was launched.

The search efforts involved his relatives, local fishermen, volunteers, and the Mexican Navy . Hector went missing on August 31 and was found eight days later, on Sunday, September 6.

He was spotted 260 nautical miles, or approximately 299 miles, south of Huatulco by the crew of a passing cargo ship. The crew managed to make contact with the fisherman stranded in the small boat.

The crew provided him with food, drinking water, and fuel, and relayed information about Hector's location to the relevant authorities. However, even though the fisherman was found, his ordeal was not over.

It was reported that due to communication issues it was not immediately possible to bring Hector aboard the cargo ship. This was reported by Need To Know.

Oaxaca Government Secretary Jesus Romero Lopez announced that rescue efforts were underway to bring Hector to safety.

Finally, a significant breakthrough was achieved on September 7. The Mexican Navy ship ARM "Monte Albán" reached Hector's boat and carried out a rescue operation.

The Navy reported that the ARM "Monte Albán" located the small boat, safely rescued the fisherman, and brought him aboard.

Most surprisingly, despite wandering in the ocean for eight days, his condition was stable . He suffered from dehydration and received necessary medical attention from Navy medical personnel.

Thus, Hector Marquez Martinez, whose fate had worried his loved ones for several days, was rescued alive after an eight-day ordeal. He is currently under the supervision of specialists, and his health is reported to be stable.