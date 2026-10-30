A massive 500,000-kilometer explosion occurred on the Sun — what awaits Earth?

·66·World
A massive 500,000-kilometer explosion occurred on the Sun — what awaits Earth?

A record-breaking cosmic event has been recorded on the Sun. A massive prominence stretching 500,000 kilometers in length erupted from the star's surface. A cloud of hot plasma, several times larger than the diameter of Earth, detached from the solar corona and began moving through open space.

Scientists were able to observe this unique and formidable astronomical process in full using specialized orbital telescopes. The Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute (IKI RAN) has provided official information regarding the observation results and potential consequences.

Scale of the explosion and trajectory direction

According to initial calculations, the dynamics of the event are as follows:

  • Record size: The plasma trail ejected from the Sun covered a distance of 500,000 kilometers, becoming one of the largest prominences in recent times;

  • Factor reducing impact risk: The explosion occurred exactly on the edge (side) of the Sun's visible disk. This factor significantly reduces the probability of the plasma cloud delivering a direct, massive frontal strike to Earth;

  • Glancing blow: Although the main mass is directed to the side, astrophysicists do not rule out the possibility of the edge of the plasma cloud striking Earth's magnetosphere in a glancing manner.

What awaits Earth: Communication disruptions and magnetic storms

If the periphery (outer layers) of the plasma cloud brushes against our planet's magnetic field, a series of geomagnetic events may be observed:

  • Moderate magnetic storm: Due to the disturbance of the magnetosphere, there is a possibility of moderate-intensity magnetic storms in the atmosphere;

  • Technological impacts: Such geomagnetic waves could cause short-term disruptions in high-precision navigation systems (GPS) and degrade the quality of radio communications at high latitudes;

  • A miracle in the sky — Aurora Borealis: The positive aspect of the event is that the collision with the upper layers of the atmosphere will create stunningly bright auroras (Aurora Borealis) in the night sky. Astronomers note that there may be an opportunity to see this beautiful spectacle even in relatively southern regions where such phenomena are not usually observed.

Astrophysicists continue to continuously monitor solar activity and changes in space weather.

Solar prominenceMagnetic stormIKI RANAurora Borealis
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Strong magnetic storm expected to begin today after 20:00 (video)Strong magnetic storm expected to begin today after 20:00 (video)10 October 08:15Powerful explosion occurs on the Sun: How will a strong flare on the Sun's surface affect Earth?Powerful explosion occurs on the Sun: How will a strong flare on the Sun's surface affect Earth?6 October 08:36Second magnetic storm on Earth has endedSecond magnetic storm on Earth has ended6 October 02:00First Strong August Geomagnetic Storm Begins on EarthFirst Strong August Geomagnetic Storm Begins on Earth3 August 01:25No Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a WeekNo Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a Week29 July 01:23Strongest Geomagnetic Storm in Recent Months Expected on EarthStrongest Geomagnetic Storm in Recent Months Expected on Earth1 July 12:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ghost city in China: What secret does a city abandoned for 15 years hide?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
Nokia phones ordered 16 years ago finally arrive
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
What will happen to the planets when the Sun dies
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
38-year-old woman is expecting identical quadruplet boys at once
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity
Ghanaian false prophet is building ships to save humanity