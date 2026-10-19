In China, bride gifts groom a $12,000 graphics card

In China, a bride-to-be surprised her groom with an expensive gift. The girl presented him with an ASUS ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card, which costs approximately 12,000 dollars. The unexpected gift emotionalized the groom so much that he could not hold back his tears.

The video captures the groom accepting the gift and proudly showing it off to the wedding guests. A clip depicting his genuine reaction quickly went viral on the X social network, drawing the attention of users.

Interestingly, finding the RTX 5090 graphics card in China is not easy. This is because this model is not officially sold in the country. Therefore, the bride's gift stands out not only for its high price, but also for its rarity.