The Netherlands national team's 0-5 defeat to Germany has sparked major debate in the country's football scene. Former team star Rafael van der Vaart harshly criticized the players' movements and fighting spirit on the pitch. In his opinion, some players completely disappeared under the opponent's pressure.

"They stood still like sacks of potatoes"

In an interview with the NOS television channel, Van der Vaart did not hide his strong dissatisfaction with the Netherlands players' attitude during the game.

"Sometimes the opponent forces you to retreat to your own goal. But look at the players' movements and body language... It was as if they were all terrified, standing still like sacks of potatoes with no clue what was going on.

There was no sharpness in the attack, and there was no desire to win the ball back or engage in a fight," said the former player.

He emphasized that top-level football is defined not only by skill but also by dedication on the pitch and the will to fight for victory.

"We don't have world-class superstars"

Van der Vaart also touched upon the potential of the current Netherlands squad. He believes the team finds itself in an even more difficult position without certain key players.

"Everything starts with playing without holding anything back on the pitch. We don't have world-class superstars — especially when Virgil van Dijk and Frenkie de Jong are absent," he added.

Despite the defeat, into the quarter-finals

Despite the 0-5 loss to Germany, the Netherlands national team finished second in their group and advanced to the Nations League quarter-finals.

However, reaching the next stage cannot hide the shortcomings in the team's performance. Van der Vaart's sharp comments showed that beyond the results, the issue of the players' mentality and responsibility on the pitch is being seriously discussed in Dutch football.