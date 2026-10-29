Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes

·97·World
Millionaire buys private island for $50 million so his wife can vacation away from prying eyes

Soudi Al Nadak, the wife of Dubai-based businessman Jamal Al Nadak, announced that her husband bought her a private island so she could vacation away from prying eyes. The Independent reported on this in 2024.

According to the blogger, the island, located in Asia, cost $50 million. The couple views this purchase not only as a place for personal relaxation but also as an investment for the future.

Soudi Al Nadak did not disclose the exact location of the island for security reasons. She emphasized that the private territory allows them to relax freely, away from public attention.

However, the information regarding the purchase of the island and its $50 million valuation has not been independently verified. Therefore, this report is based on the blogger's statement.

Soudi Al NadakJamal Al NadakPrivate island
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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