In the Yunusabad district of Tashkent, an individual who posed as a gas supply employee using a fake service ID and attempted to extort money from an entrepreneur has been arrested. Claiming to have discovered a violation during an inspection, he demanded 3 million 300 thousand soums in exchange for not imposing a fine of 5 million 250 thousand soums.

According to the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, the suspect visited a teahouse belonging to "S.S." LLC and introduced himself as an employee of "Yunusabad Tumangaz." He presented a fake service ID and stated that he was conducting an inspection of the catering establishment.

Caught red-handed while taking the money

The suspect told the entrepreneur that a fine of 5 million 250 thousand soums could be imposed and demanded 3 million 300 thousand soums to avoid this measure.

During an operational event conducted by officers of the Department's Yunusabad district branch, he was caught with material evidence while receiving the demanded money.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident based on articles of the Criminal Code related to fraud and the forgery or use of documents, and investigative actions are underway.

What should you pay attention to when a gas company employee arrives?

This incident serves as an important warning for entrepreneurs and homeowners. Before immediately trusting a person who introduces themselves as a utility service employee, it is necessary to verify their authority.

To do this:

check the information and photo on the service ID;

ask the employee for the purpose of the visit and the basis for the inspection;

do not agree if money is demanded in exchange for canceling a fine or resolving a problem on the spot;

if in doubt, verify the information through official agencies.

For this, you can contact the "Hududgazta’minot" hotline at 1104 or the internal affairs bodies at 102.

Most importantly, do not rush to pay money in a situation where you are threatened with an inspection or a fine. Determining the legal basis for any demand and reporting suspicious situations to the relevant authorities will prevent you from becoming a victim of fraud.