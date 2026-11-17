Netherlands national team head coach Xavi sharply criticized his players' mentality on the pitch following their 0-5 defeat to Germany. In his view, the team stopped fighting once they fell behind in the score. The coach apologized to the fans and announced that there would be serious changes in the team.

"This cannot happen!"

In the Nations League match held in Berlin, Germany scored five unanswered goals against the Netherlands. The hosts completely overwhelmed their opponents, especially in the second half.

After the game, Xavi did not hide his dissatisfaction with his players' attitude.

"As soon as the score became 0-2, and then 0-3, the players' heads dropped. This cannot happen. I am talking specifically about team spirit," the coach said.

Xavi speculated that the players might have approached the match with too much complacency because their qualification from the group was already almost guaranteed.

"Perhaps we were too relaxed today. Because we were on the verge of reaching the next stage. Germany, however, needed to put in more effort to win," he added.

"We saw a completely different team today"

Interestingly, the Netherlands had defeated Greece 7-0 just three days earlier. However, the team looked completely different in the match against Germany.

"I apologize to our fans. While we showed our best side three days ago, a completely different scene unfolded today. I take full responsibility for everything that happened.

We are a team, a family. After the game, we gathered and discussed this situation openly. The players also expressed their opinions. I also need to draw conclusions from this defeat," Xavi said.

Netherlands in the quarterfinals, but Xavi demands changes

Despite the 5-0 defeat, the Netherlands national team advanced to the Nations League quarterfinals. Germany finished first in the group. The quarterfinal matches will be held in March.

However, for Xavi, reaching the next stage is not enough. The coach demands not only skill from his players but also that they fight until the end, even in difficult situations.

Losing 0-5 to Germany after a 7-0 victory over Greece served as a serious warning for the Netherlands. Now, there is great interest in how Xavi will rebuild his team after this blow.