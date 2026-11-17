The captain of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov, has answered the question regarding a possible return to Russia. The striker, who currently plays for the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, was asked how he would feel about ending his career at the Russian team Rostov. The footballer stated that he has not yet made a decision on this matter.

In an interview with representatives of one of Russia's influential sports publications, Sport-Express, Shomurodov was asked about the possibility of returning to the Russian Premier League in the future.

"This needs to be thought over carefully"

Journalists asked the Uzbek striker about the possibility of returning to Rostov and ending his professional career at that very club.

— How do you feel about returning to the Premier League in the future and ending your career at Rostov?

— I haven't thought about it yet.

— Is such an option interesting to you?

— This needs to be thought over carefully, — replied Eldor Shomurodov.

Thus, the footballer did not rule out the possibility of returning to Russia, but stated that he has no concrete plans regarding this for now. It is natural that his answer would spark interest among Rostov fans, as Shomurodov's career in Russia is tied specifically to that club.

New facets of Eldor were revealed at Rostov

After playing for the Mash'al and Bunyodkor teams in Uzbekistan, Shomurodov headed to the Russian championship in 2017. Playing under Valery Karpin for Rostov, he further honed his skills.

The striker's potential was more fully realized at this team. Through his performances in the Russian championship, Eldor began to gain attention on an international scale as well.

He appeared in a total of 91 matches for Rostov, scoring 18 goals and providing 12 assists to his teammates.

From Russia to Italy, from Italy to Turkey

In the summer of 2020, Rostov transferred the Uzbek striker to the Italian club Genoa. This marked the beginning of Eldor's big journey in European football.

Later, he defended the colors of teams such as Roma, Spezia, and Cagliari. The experience he gained in the Italian championship served to further his growth as a footballer.

In the summer of 2025, the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir took Shomurodov on loan from Roma. The Uzbek striker performed effectively for his new team as well, leading the scorers' list in the championship with 22 goals. Later, the Turkish club bought his transfer rights in full.

Uzbekistan's top scorer

Currently, 31-year-old Eldor Shomurodov is the most prolific footballer in the history of the Uzbekistan national team. He has appeared in 98 matches for the national team and scored 47 goals against opponents.

Shomurodov's potential return to Rostov remains an option discussed only in conversations with journalists for now. The footballer himself has not yet made a decision on this.

However, for his fans in Russia, this answer itself is interesting. After all, Eldor's years at Rostov were one of the important stages that opened his path to European football. Could he wear the jersey of his former team once again in the future? Only time will answer that question.