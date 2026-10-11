Man miraculously survives powerful explosion at playground in Kyiv

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Man miraculously survives powerful explosion at playground in Kyiv

Surveillance cameras in the Kyiv region captured a terrifying incident showing that the line between life and death sometimes depends on just a few steps and seconds. An airstrike or the falling debris of a rocket/drone caused a massive, fiery explosion in a children's playground and recreation area located in the courtyard of multi-story residential buildings.

A local resident who walked past this exact spot just seconds before the incident survived through an unbelievable miracle.

A drama unfolding in seconds: Surveillance camera footage

The published video footage shows the sequence of events second by second:

  • 17:22:09 — Casual walk: A man is calmly walking along the path near the children's playground and recreational shelters;

  • 17:22:16 — Leaving the area: The citizen moves along the pedestrian walkway, stepping toward the edge of the playground;

  • 17:22:20 — Inevitable strike and rush: Noticing the intense sound coming from the air, the man accelerates and tries to escape. At this exact second, a giant fireball crashes onto the playground he has just crossed, causing a terrifying explosion;

  • 17:22:21 — Fiery wave: The powerful shockwave, flames, and debris from the explosion engulf the entire area. Although the man was just a few meters away from the epicenter, having managed to step a few paces forward saved him from the direct impact;

  • 17:22:24 — Black smoke and devastation: Following the blast, the children's playground is engulfed in flames, and the shelters and surrounding structures are completely destroyed.

Miraculous rescue and civilian safety

This video footage went viral on social media, sparking widespread discussion:

  • The value of a few seconds: Had the citizen stopped on the way for even a few seconds or slowed his pace, he would have inevitably remained in the direct center of the explosion;

  • The importance of safety measures: This incident demonstrates that the risk of airstrikes remains high even in residential neighborhoods. Experts emphasize that not walking in open areas during air raid alerts and immediately heading to shelters is critical to saving lives.

Kyiv regionplaygroundairstrikemiraculous rescue
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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