One-second reaction: A passerby "catches" a child falling from a window in Egypt (video)

An incident that occurred in one of the Egyptian cities and was fully captured by street security cameras has caused a great stir and emotion on social media around the world. On one of the narrow and crowded streets, a random passerby, thanks to his agility and quick reaction, caught a little boy falling down from an upper-floor window right in mid-air, saving him from inevitable death.

The video capturing this split-second act of bravery was watched by millions of people, turning the Egyptian citizen into a true national hero.

How did it all happen? The chronology captured on camera

The footage recorded by the surveillance camera shows that the course of events was decided within a matter of seconds:

Sensing the danger: One of the citizens moving along the street as usual (a man in blue attire) notices a young child hanging suspended from an upper-floor window of a building and on the verge of falling;

A split-second sprint and risk: At the exact moment the child's hands slip and he begins to fall, the man hesitates not a second and rushes directly toward the landing spot;

Salvation in mid-air: With only about a meter left before hitting the hard asphalt, the man stretches his arms forward and deftly embraces the child before he hits the ground;

Safety and astonishment: Maintaining his balance despite the force of the impact, the rescuer lifts the child up and checks to make sure he is safe and sound. Bystanders are left frozen in shock by the terrifying situation and its happy ending.

Responsibility and a serious warning to parents

According to initial reports, the boy had been left unattended near the window, which led him to climb onto the open frame and accidentally lose his balance. Thanks to the man's agility, the toddler survived without serious injuries.

Following this incident, experts and emergency services have once again warned parents, reminding them to install special protective nets and safety locks on windows, especially in multi-story apartment buildings, and never to leave young children alone even for a moment. After all, miraculous rescues do not always happen in such situations.