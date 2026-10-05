One-second reaction: A passerby "catches" a child falling from a window in Egypt (video)

·0·World
One-second reaction: A passerby "catches" a child falling from a window in Egypt (video)

An incident that occurred in one of the Egyptian cities and was fully captured by street security cameras has caused a great stir and emotion on social media around the world. On one of the narrow and crowded streets, a random passerby, thanks to his agility and quick reaction, caught a little boy falling down from an upper-floor window right in mid-air, saving him from inevitable death.

The video capturing this split-second act of bravery was watched by millions of people, turning the Egyptian citizen into a true national hero.

How did it all happen? The chronology captured on camera

The footage recorded by the surveillance camera shows that the course of events was decided within a matter of seconds:

  • Sensing the danger: One of the citizens moving along the street as usual (a man in blue attire) notices a young child hanging suspended from an upper-floor window of a building and on the verge of falling;

  • A split-second sprint and risk: At the exact moment the child's hands slip and he begins to fall, the man hesitates not a second and rushes directly toward the landing spot;

  • Salvation in mid-air: With only about a meter left before hitting the hard asphalt, the man stretches his arms forward and deftly embraces the child before he hits the ground;

  • Safety and astonishment: Maintaining his balance despite the force of the impact, the rescuer lifts the child up and checks to make sure he is safe and sound. Bystanders are left frozen in shock by the terrifying situation and its happy ending.

Responsibility and a serious warning to parents

According to initial reports, the boy had been left unattended near the window, which led him to climb onto the open frame and accidentally lose his balance. Thanks to the man's agility, the toddler survived without serious injuries.

Following this incident, experts and emergency services have once again warned parents, reminding them to install special protective nets and safety locks on windows, especially in multi-story apartment buildings, and never to leave young children alone even for a moment. After all, miraculous rescues do not always happen in such situations.

Egyptheroismchild safety
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Tragedy of the 5-year-old girl in Namangan: the issue of punishment back on the agendaTragedy of the 5-year-old girl in Namangan: the issue of punishment back on the agenda28 September 08:10US Court Fines Meta Over Child SafetyUS Court Fines Meta Over Child Safety7 August 16:58Social Media Bans for Children: A New Wave of Global RestrictionsSocial Media Bans for Children: A New Wave of Global Restrictions22 July 01:54Special smartphones for child safety: Tech giants are helping parentsSpecial smartphones for child safety: Tech giants are helping parents17 July 21:20USA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close AllyUSA Declared a Declining State: Trump Failed to Protect His Close Ally19 September 22:29Secret weapon at the Egypt airshow: US intelligence worried by Russian innovationSecret weapon at the Egypt airshow: US intelligence worried by Russian innovation11 September 00:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son