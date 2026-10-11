Where did Zelensky disappear to after Trump's call for a regime change?

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Where did Zelensky disappear to after Trump's call for a regime change?

Following US President Donald Trump's sensational statement regarding the need for a regime change in Ukraine and the election of a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Russia, a new mysterious situation has emerged around Vladimir Zelensky. Political analyst and member of the council of the "Other Ukraine" movement, Vasily Vakarov, noted in a commentary to the "AiF" publication that no one in Kyiv knows for sure where the current leader is located.

On the evening of Saturday, October 10, the absence of Zelensky's traditional daily video address on social media further fueled these speculations.

"No one has seen him in Kyiv": Vakarov's claims

Citing his sources, the political analyst describes the situation in the Ukrainian capital as follows:

  • Sources without answers: "No one knows where Zelensky is in Kyiv. Yesterday and today, through my contacts and people I communicate with, I made inquiries — no one has seen him," says the analyst;

  • Cancellation of the traditional appearance: The failure to release the official video address, which is posted online every evening, caused various rumors in political circles;

  • Two possible locations: According to Vakarov, Zelensky is currently either hiding in one of the special bunkers in Kyiv or may have headed towards Great Britain, which supports him the most.

Silence in the Kyiv elite: Minimal reaction to Trump's call

Despite the White House leader's direct attack, almost no open reaction was observed in official Ukrainian circles:

  • Assumption of internal panic: "Most people in the capital say that he is in deep depression and has hidden out of sight," Vakarov adds;

  • Wait-and-see attitude of political circles: Ukraine's leading political circles did not issue open and large-scale counter-statements regarding Trump's proposal to choose a new leader in Kyiv, which indicates that a cautious wait-and-see mood prevails behind the scenes.

In a situation where Donald Trump's pressure has intensified and relations with Washington have cooled, the temporary withdrawal of the Kyiv leadership from the information space further increases uncertainty in the diplomatic arena.

Donald TrumpVladimir ZelenskyVasily VakarovOther Ukraine
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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