Garbage Collector Helps His Wife Become a Police Captain

·66·World
Garbage Collector Helps His Wife Become a Police Captain

In Brazil, José Francisco Barros, who works as a street cleaner, brought home books he found among the trash for his wife, Andréia Guimarães Tavares. These books played a crucial role in helping the woman fulfill her dream of studying law.

According to a report by Mais Goiás on June 20, 2026, the couple went through many financial hardships together. Andréia worked as a housekeeper for nearly seven years. To pursue higher education, she used the books brought by her husband. As a result, she managed to secure a full scholarship to study law.

After graduating from university, Andréia passed the selection process to join the Military Police of Goiás state. She currently holds the rank of police captain.

Devordagi turli ramkalarda bitiruv va harbiy xizmatga oid fotosuratlar to‘plami.

In June 2026, the family celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. During the commemorative photoshoot, Andréia posed in her police uniform, while José wore his municipal sanitation work attire. The couple's 23-year-old son also participated in the photoshoot. The photos went viral on social media.

The story of José and Andréia shows that mutual support and education are vital in changing a person's life.

Maxsus kiyimdagi erkak va ayol kumushrang 25 sonli sharlar bilan tushgan surat.
José Francisco BarrosAndréia Guimarães TavaresMilitary Police of GoiásBook Donation
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