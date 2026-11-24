A statue has been erected in Brazil in honor of Hulk, a service dog that helped identify nearly 48 tons of cannabis. The four-year-old Belgian Malinois led police officers to a secret underground bunker hidden beneath a simple warehouse.

The incident took place in the Nova Holanda area of Rio de Janeiro. During a police operation in April, service dogs sensed something suspicious near the warehouse. Hulk repeatedly signaled to a specific spot in the building, drawing the officers' attention.

During the inspection, police discovered a hidden bunker under a structure resembling a concrete water reservoir. More than 24,600 packages of cannabis were found there. Each package weighed approximately two kilograms, totaling nearly 48 tons.

According to the Rio de Janeiro Military Police, this is the largest drug seizure ever recorded in a single operation in Brazil.

The value of the discovered cannabis was estimated at 50 million Brazilian reais (7.2 million pounds sterling). If packaged for sale, its value could have reached 150 million reais (21.6 million pounds sterling). Weapons, including rifles and a handgun, were also confiscated during the operation.

Hulk's handler, Third Sergeant Vildemar de Oliveira Souza, highlighted the dog's service.

«The drugs were very well hidden. But I noticed a change in Hulk's behavior. He led us to the bunker, and together with the team, we successfully completed the mission,» — said the sergeant.

Hulk has also been awarded the state's highest honor

In recognition of the dog's services, a statue dedicated to him was installed in front of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police K-9 Battalion headquarters. The statue depicts Hulk sitting in an alert posture with his ears perked up. It was created by retired sergeant and sculptor Carlos Alexandre de Almeida.

Police representatives stated that the monument was installed to immortalize Hulk's service and history in the fight against drug trafficking.

This is not the first recognition shown to Hulk. In June of this year, he became the first animal to be awarded the Tiradentes Medal, the highest honor of the Legislative Assembly of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The award was given for his services in ensuring public safety and his participation in the record-breaking seizure.

One of the initiators of the award, politician Rodrigo Amorim, noted that a world record was set with the participation of the police dog.

It is reported that Hulk was donated to the specialized service dog unit and was trained under Sergeant Vildemar since he was a puppy. To date, he has participated in more than 200 police operations.

The unveiling ceremony of the statue was held as part of an event dedicated to the service of police dogs and their handlers. The Commander-in-Chief of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police, Colonel Silvio Ricardo Chiuffo Guerra, also specifically acknowledged Hulk's vital role in achieving the record result.

Thus, Hulk, who participated in over 200 operations during his service, will now be remembered not only for his achievements in the police force but also through the statue erected in his honor.